Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH ASIA CIRCLES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 60 Triệu

Ideal candidates will take on responsibilities in 4 key areas:

Strategic Planning:

Sales Strategy Development: Collaborate with the General Manager (GM) to formulate and implement sales strategies that meet or exceed sales volume targets and continuously improve KPI performance on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.

Category Growth: Develop and execute category growth plans across all channels to ensure sustained sales and volume growth.

Market Coverage Expansion: Create and implement plans to increase the coverage and market presence of products.

Account Management: Lead the team in developing comprehensive account plans, negotiating trading terms, and coordinating promotional activities with a focus on timely execution to achieve sales targets, enhance brand recognition, and ensure customer satisfaction.

Business Review: Analyze business results by account and category, and develop actionable plans to drive positive growth in the MT channel.

Budget Management:

Budget Planning: Propose budgets aligned with sales targets at each stage of the sales process.

Resource Allocation: Allocate sales targets and corresponding budgets for each account, ensuring that financial resources are optimally utilized to meet strategic objectives.

Performance Monitoring: Analyze sales data to ensure budgetary compliance and alignment with overall strategic goals.

Operations and Sales Management:

Distribution Goals: Achieve company distribution goals for both new and existing products, while expanding into new potential MT store accounts.

Customer Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers, addressing any issues related to delivery, customer complaints, or product returns in collaboration with internal teams.

Sales Forecasting: Work closely with the Marketing Team to develop accurate sales forecasts by SKU, monitor implementation, and evaluate the results against forecasts.

Product Campaigns: Manage the listing process and New Product Development (NPD) campaigns to ensure successful execution and market penetration.

Trade Promotions: Collaborate with the Marketing Team to develop and implement trade-specific promotional programs.

Reporting and Adjustment: Report progress on sales targets to the GM and make timely adjustments based on real-time data and implementation results.

Competitor Analysis: Stay informed about competitors’ activities, providing feedback and proposing counteractive sales programs to maintain market competitiveness.

Market Expansion: Stay updated on the latest developments in the Retail MT sector and identify opportunities for account expansion.

Team Management:

Team Leadership: Build, manage, and mentor the MT executive team to achieve departmental targets.

Target Communication: Clearly communicate team targets and strategies, ensuring alignment with overall company objectives.

Training and Development: Provide ongoing training and development opportunities to enhance team performance.

Task Implementation: Execute additional tasks as assigned by the GM.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate Requirements:

We’re excited for candidates to join our rapidly growing international team. If you meet the requirements below, we invite you to apply and help us drive our success in the FMCG sector.

Experience: At least 5 years of sales experience in the Modern Trade (MT) channel within the FMCG industry, including a minimum of 3 years in a managerial role.

Industry Connections: Strong network and relationships within the MT channel.

Language Skills: Proficiency in English communication, both written and verbal.

Nice-to-Have:

Interpersonal Skills: Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to negotiate effectively with third parties.

Strategic Thinking: Strong strategic thinking and planning capabilities, with a focus on execution.

Leadership: A strong sense of responsibility coupled with effective leadership abilities.

Presentation Skills: Strong presentation skills, with excellent written communication abilities.

Teamwork: Ability to operate effectively within a team environment.

Technical Proficiency: Competence in Microsoft Office applications.

Dynamic: Ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently and adapt to changing priorities.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ASIA CIRCLES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

According to Labor Law

Fix salary + commission

Yearly and performance bonus

