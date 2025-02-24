Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Thành phố Bắc Ninh

1. A 13th month salary as an end - of - year bonus
2. Annual performance review for salary and career development
3. Dynamic work environment with growth opportunities.
4. Flexible working arrangements.
5. Exposure to cutting - edge technologies and innovation.
6. Professional development support and learning programs.

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Responsible for the sales of Ruijie Networks' solution and products,;

2. Achieve sales targets, and expand market share;

3. Responsible for market investigation and insight the business opportunities;

4. Develop new customers and maintain old customers, deepen customer relationships in a planned way;

5. Responsible for the identification and development of industry key channels partner;

6. Plan and co-organize marketing event to end users and channel partners;

7. Responsible to search and enter CIO/CTO Group/community/Club.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor degree or above in IT related majors such as computer and software;

2. At least 5 years of overseas experience in target industries :education industry(preferred), healthcare, government, medium and large enterprise industry;

3. Have efficient sales project management capabilities, and control the entire process from project opportunity discovery to final order placement;

4. Good experience of partner development, management and cooperation;

5. Good experience of development, operation and win big project;

6. Good English skill.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

