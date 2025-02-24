Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

Bắc Ninh: Thành phố Bắc Ninh

- of

- year bonus 2. Annual performance review for salary and career development 3. Dynamic work environment with growth opportunities. 4. Flexible working arrangements. 5. Exposure to cutting

- edge technologies and innovation. 6. Professional development support and learning programs., Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Responsible for the sales of Ruijie Networks' solution and products,;
2. Achieve sales targets, and expand market share;
3. Responsible for market investigation and insight the business opportunities;
4. Develop new customers and maintain old customers, deepen customer relationships in a planned way;
5. Responsible for the identification and development of industry key channels partner;
6. Plan and co-organize marketing event to end users and channel partners;
7. Responsible to search and enter CIO/CTO Group/community/Club.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor degree or above in IT related majors such as computer and software;
2. At least 5 years of overseas experience in target industries :education industry(preferred), healthcare, government, medium and large enterprise industry;
3. Have efficient sales project management capabilities, and control the entire process from project opportunity discovery to final order placement;
4. Good experience of partner development, management and cooperation;
5. Good experience of development, operation and win big project;
6. Good English skill.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 126 Nguyễn Đăng Đạo, Phường Đại Phúc, Thành phố Bắc Ninh, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

