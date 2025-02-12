Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lumiere Riverside, 259 Đ. Võ Nguyên Giáp, An Phú, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a highly organized and driven individual to join the marketing team to manage many critical projects across our portfolio. The person will be responsible for leading a team to develop and execute effective multi-channel integrated communications and project brand development. He/she is also responsible for maintaining the project brand health through periodic measurement and analysis.
Main Responsibilities:
• Be responsible for developing and executing the marketing strategy across the full spectrum of the marketing function on multiple residential and mixed-use projects.
• Prepare the overall marketing budget and manage all marketing activities and operations within the approved budget.
• Coordinate with the market research department, the Customer Care Division and the Business Division to develop a market research and customer research plan for the Projects in all segments.
• Coordinate with the communications department to oversee the implementation and compliance of the Project' communications standards to ensure consistent communication and accurately reflect the Project's brand positioning.
• Engaging with an international group of design partners to develop compelling but differentiated brand identities and publicity materials for the Projects.
• Working with colleagues across various departments to manage and maintain deadlines, budgets, marketing objectives, and other elements of the marketing plan.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI