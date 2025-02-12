Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a highly organized and driven individual to join the marketing team to manage many critical projects across our portfolio. The person will be responsible for leading a team to develop and execute effective multi-channel integrated communications and project brand development. He/she is also responsible for maintaining the project brand health through periodic measurement and analysis.

Main Responsibilities:

• Be responsible for developing and executing the marketing strategy across the full spectrum of the marketing function on multiple residential and mixed-use projects.

• Prepare the overall marketing budget and manage all marketing activities and operations within the approved budget.

• Coordinate with the market research department, the Customer Care Division and the Business Division to develop a market research and customer research plan for the Projects in all segments.

• Coordinate with the communications department to oversee the implementation and compliance of the Project' communications standards to ensure consistent communication and accurately reflect the Project's brand positioning.

• Engaging with an international group of design partners to develop compelling but differentiated brand identities and publicity materials for the Projects.

• Working with colleagues across various departments to manage and maintain deadlines, budgets, marketing objectives, and other elements of the marketing plan.