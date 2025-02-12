Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lumiere Riverside, 259 Đ. Võ Nguyên Giáp, An Phú, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a highly organized and driven individual to join the marketing team to manage many critical projects across our portfolio. The person will be responsible for leading a team to develop and execute effective multi-channel integrated communications and project brand development. He/she is also responsible for maintaining the project brand health through periodic measurement and analysis.
Main Responsibilities:
• Be responsible for developing and executing the marketing strategy across the full spectrum of the marketing function on multiple residential and mixed-use projects.
• Prepare the overall marketing budget and manage all marketing activities and operations within the approved budget.
• Coordinate with the market research department, the Customer Care Division and the Business Division to develop a market research and customer research plan for the Projects in all segments.
• Coordinate with the communications department to oversee the implementation and compliance of the Project' communications standards to ensure consistent communication and accurately reflect the Project's brand positioning.
• Engaging with an international group of design partners to develop compelling but differentiated brand identities and publicity materials for the Projects.
• Working with colleagues across various departments to manage and maintain deadlines, budgets, marketing objectives, and other elements of the marketing plan.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TMDV số 19, Tòa nhà Masteri An Phú, 179 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

