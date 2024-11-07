Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 45 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 45 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa IDMC, Số 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình 2, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 45 - 50 Triệu

Proactively ensure the repeatability, stability, resilience, and scale of all cloud services across the organization, and make sure our services are available, costoptimized and fit for purpose early in the product development lifecycle.

Continuously evaluate and integrate new cloud technologies and methodologies.

Provision of test automation services to assist with software quality assurance.

Implementation and configuration of DevSecOps pipeline for Infrastructure and application Delivery.

Drive adoption and implementation of strategic Amplify Health technologies and architectural principles.

Contribute in technology selection, define & implement standard design patterns/templates, define, run, participate and manage proof of concepts.

Với Mức Lương 45 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree holder in IT / Computer Science or equivalent discipline.

Understanding of software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Experienced in implementation/integration of CI/CD tools such as Github /Gitlab/Jenkins

Strong understanding of incorporating functional and security testing into CI Pipelines.

Experienced in Infrastructure as Code, Automation, DevSecOps process and public cloud integration.

Experienced and knowledgeable about Azure AWS, GCP and other leading public Clouds.

Experience in Automation tools such as Terraform, Ansible.

Ability to drive multiple vendors to support a complex enterprise infrastructure environment.

Deep understanding of Microservice architectures and working containerization technologies (Kubernetes, Docker).

Knowledge on scripting language python, bash, PowerShell for automation and infrastructure.

Familiarity with containerization technologies such as Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes

Knowledge of Developer platform.

Work with internal and external partners, carriers, facility operators and our hardware vendors to design and develop connectivity strategy.

Strong project implementation background, able to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Ability to work under pressure.

Strong sense of ownership & self-driven

Excellent communication skills in English.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES:

Opportunity to work in a professional, modern and energizing setting.

Challenging projects, possibilities, cutting-edge technology, and problems.

An open and dynamic working atmosphere that promotes the interchange of ideas, while also empowering you to work and create in your own style. Each employee's talent and accomplishments are valued, and outstanding employees are recognized and rewarded on a yearly basis.

Opportunities for capacity development, as well as assistance with professional certification expenses, are available to those who work in the field (1 million - 5 million).

Some advanced certifications will cover the full cost of studying and taking the exam.

ATTRACTIVE REWARDING POLICY AND WORK-LIFE BALANCE:

Range Upto 50M + Sign in Bonus Upto 1 month Salary

Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year

Policy for 13th-Month Salary Bonus and Holiday Bonuses According to Company Regulations.

Holiday travel mode (package 5-7 million/person), team building,...

Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.

Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.

The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.

Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,

A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties...

