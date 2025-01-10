Tuyển Social Media Yamaha Motor Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd (Yevn) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Yamaha Motor Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd (Yevn)
- Hà Nội: Binh An, Trung Gia, Soc Son, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Yamaha Motor Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. (YEVN), is a foreign company with 100% Japanese investment, specializing in manufacturing electrical components for motorcycles. To expand production scale and ensure sustainable development in the future, we are looking for 02 candidates for the position: Accounting Staff
Accounting Staff
Job description:
• Controlling inventory (in, out, balance)
• Monitoring and controlling the company's fixed assets: Original price, depreciation, net book value, and other work related to fixed assets such as stock taking, destroy…
• Processing payment to suppliers.
• Issuing invoice daily, record and making sale report.
• Controlling AP, AR
• Making monthly declaration for VAT.
• Calculating monthly production cost.
• Any other duties as assigned by Chief Accountant or/and Assistant Manager or/and Supervisor.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Yamaha Motor Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd (Yevn) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Yamaha Motor Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd (Yevn)
