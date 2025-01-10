Tuyển Social Media Yamaha Motor Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd (Yevn) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Yamaha Motor Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. (YEVN), is a foreign company with 100% Japanese investment, specializing in manufacturing electrical components for motorcycles. To expand production scale and ensure sustainable development in the future, we are looking for 02 candidates for the position: Accounting Staff

Accounting Staff

Job description:

• Controlling inventory (in, out, balance)

• Monitoring and controlling the company's fixed assets: Original price, depreciation, net book value, and other work related to fixed assets such as stock taking, destroy…

• Processing payment to suppliers.

• Issuing invoice daily, record and making sale report.

• Controlling AP, AR

• Making monthly declaration for VAT.

• Calculating monthly production cost.

• Any other duties as assigned by Chief Accountant or/and Assistant Manager or/and Supervisor.