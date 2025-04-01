Tuyển Social Media LOTTE Properties Hanoi Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 13th Floor, Office Building, Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, No. 685 Lac Long Quan, Phu Thuong Ward, Tay Ho District

Social Media

- Oversee the purchasing and bidding process, ensuring the requested schedule, adherence to quality standards, and compliance with internal policies

- Receive and review purchase requests. Report purchasing progress.

- Actively seek potential vendors, and conduct vendor surveys and evaluations to develop and maintain a qualified vendor database.

- Build and maintain collaboration with vendors, strengthening effective communication and collaboration.

- Review and negotiate purchasing contracts, securing the Company\'s most favorable terms and conditions.

- Follow up with vendors’ performance progress in collaboration with request departments and reports.

- Other ad-hoc tasks assigned by the team leader and manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree or higher, preferably in Business Administration, Economics, or Supply Chain Management.

- At least 2 years of experience in a similar position of service purchasing (marketing and design service) or technical consumables & MRO purchase (Building maintenance tools, such as hammers, tapes, etc.).

- Candidates with experience in factory, spare parts, IT components, raw material, and logistics (export-import) be considered.

Tại LOTTE Properties Hanoi Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE Properties Hanoi Co., Ltd

