Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 470 - 590 USD

Navigos Search\'s client is a reputable Japanese trading company, they are looking for an Import Export staff who is:

- To process international sales orders

- To purchase the goods and materials from different countries through company net-work system

- To manage goods receipt at warehouse in Hong Kong and Vietnam

- To manage delivery schedule to meet customer requests

- To arrange the shipments, import and export activities under VN customs rule in coordination with forwarders

- To co-ordinate with other Departments for customer’s support (customer inquiries, complaints, credit problems…)

- Any other tasks assigned by manager from time to time