Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 470 - 590 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Navigos Search

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
470 - 590 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 470 - 590 USD

Navigos Search\'s client is a reputable Japanese trading company, they are looking for an Import Export staff who is:
- To process international sales orders
- To purchase the goods and materials from different countries through company net-work system
- To manage goods receipt at warehouse in Hong Kong and Vietnam
- To manage delivery schedule to meet customer requests
- To arrange the shipments, import and export activities under VN customs rule in coordination with forwarders
- To co-ordinate with other Departments for customer’s support (customer inquiries, complaints, credit problems…)
- Any other tasks assigned by manager from time to time

Với Mức Lương 470 - 590 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Female, under 30, fresh graduates are welcome to apply if having below criteria
- University graduated
- Have strong passion and long term oriented career path in import/export, logistics and SCM business
- Good English
- Good critical thinking, able to muti-task

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
year-end

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

