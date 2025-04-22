Tuyển Social Media Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/05/2025
Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: CEO Tower, Phạm Hùng, Mễ Trì Hạ, Mễ Trì, Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Receive orders/information from customers.
- Check schedules, rates, possible choice of carrier, space, booking
- Cooperate with related sections for Sales Support/Project analysis and development/operation and procedure setup
- Coordinate with vendors, oversea agents for transport arrangement
- Communication with Oversea Agent/Branch, Customer, Carrier, Shipping Lines..
- Make/check/confirm debit notes
- Input shipment data into company system and make payment documents to invoice to customer
- Make S/I, check and confirm B/L
- Shipment status monitoring and report
- Checking and sending Pre-alert
- Other tasks according to the instructions of superiors
Benefit:
- Attractive Salary
- 13th-month salary payment in Dec (end of year)
- Performance bonus in Jan next year.
- Social insurance under Vietnam regulations & company

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited

Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 18th floor, CEO Tower, Pham Hung street, Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

