Tuyển Social Media Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Receive orders/information from customers.

- Check schedules, rates, possible choice of carrier, space, booking

- Cooperate with related sections for Sales Support/Project analysis and development/operation and procedure setup

- Coordinate with vendors, oversea agents for transport arrangement

- Communication with Oversea Agent/Branch, Customer, Carrier, Shipping Lines..

- Make/check/confirm debit notes

- Input shipment data into company system and make payment documents to invoice to customer

- Make S/I, check and confirm B/L

- Shipment status monitoring and report

- Checking and sending Pre-alert

- Other tasks according to the instructions of superiors

Benefit:

- Attractive Salary

- 13th-month salary payment in Dec (end of year)

- Performance bonus in Jan next year.

- Social insurance under Vietnam regulations & company