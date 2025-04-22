Tuyển Social Media Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited
- Hà Nội: CEO Tower, Phạm Hùng, Mễ Trì Hạ, Mễ Trì, Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receive orders/information from customers.
- Check schedules, rates, possible choice of carrier, space, booking
- Cooperate with related sections for Sales Support/Project analysis and development/operation and procedure setup
- Coordinate with vendors, oversea agents for transport arrangement
- Communication with Oversea Agent/Branch, Customer, Carrier, Shipping Lines..
- Make/check/confirm debit notes
- Input shipment data into company system and make payment documents to invoice to customer
- Make S/I, check and confirm B/L
- Shipment status monitoring and report
- Checking and sending Pre-alert
- Other tasks according to the instructions of superiors
Benefit:
- Attractive Salary
- 13th-month salary payment in Dec (end of year)
- Performance bonus in Jan next year.
- Social insurance under Vietnam regulations & company
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanoi One Asia Logistics Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
