Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD
Main task:
HR Administration for staff:
1. New comer:
a. Prepare necessary things for new staff: contract, starter form, private insurance for
employee & their family
b. Update Supporting Payroll folder all related documents for monthly payroll and in HR
cabinet and software.
c. Arrange the Induction for new staff (HR, H&S, IT)
d. Follow up and get the Probation assessment done for the new staff. Filing the form in
HR cabinet or do the leaving process if the staff failed
e. Prepare and submit the new staff report to HR Shared Service & HR 3rd party service for
Updating to Labor-Invalid-Social Department on time.
2. Leaver:
a. Prepare the required documents for the resigned / retired staff and submit to HR Shared
Service & HR 3rd party service
b. Follow up to get the Social insurance book and return to resigned staff. Guide them how
to get the Unemployment Insurance and Social insurance
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI