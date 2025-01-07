Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Main task:

HR Administration for staff:

1. New comer:

a. Prepare necessary things for new staff: contract, starter form, private insurance for

employee & their family

b. Update Supporting Payroll folder all related documents for monthly payroll and in HR

cabinet and software.

c. Arrange the Induction for new staff (HR, H&S, IT)

d. Follow up and get the Probation assessment done for the new staff. Filing the form in

HR cabinet or do the leaving process if the staff failed

e. Prepare and submit the new staff report to HR Shared Service & HR 3rd party service for

Updating to Labor-Invalid-Social Department on time.

2. Leaver:

a. Prepare the required documents for the resigned / retired staff and submit to HR Shared

Service & HR 3rd party service

b. Follow up to get the Social insurance book and return to resigned staff. Guide them how

to get the Unemployment Insurance and Social insurance