Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
Mức lương
12 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 05, Toà B1, Roman Plaza, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu
Participate in code reviews and help troubleshoot issues.
Collaborate with the development team to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.
Contribute to various stages of the software development lifecycle, including testing, debugging and refining application functionalities
Work on assigned tasks under the guidance of senior developers.
Reporting to the Leader
Leader
Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Enrollment in an undergraduate or graduate program in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
A foundational understanding of algorithms, data structures, and software design principles
Basic understanding of programming languages such as Golang, C++, Python, or JavaScript,...
Experience with database system like Postgresql or Mysql.
Be active and collaborative
Drive critical thinking & can-do attitude
Willingness to research, learn new programming languages and frameworks
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Compensation: Earn from 12,000,000 - 16,000,000 VND/month, along with various attractive benefits.
Professional yet Friendly Work Environment:
Learning and Development Opportunities: Receive comprehensive training, work in a dynamic and creative environment with a young, enthusiastic team.
Internal Events: Regular team-building activities, birthdays, happy hours, and tea breaks to foster a sense of community.
Health Care: Free lunch and annual health check-ups.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
