Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hà Nội: Times city, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Providing convenient and diversified payment/fintech solutions.
Building proactive and effective operating tools.
Developing platform for digital financial ecosystem, which has been bringing thoroughness to customers & effective support for subsidiaries with breakthrough & quality products and taking that as a premise to reach
Designing and developing high-quality backend task.
Writing clean & high-quality code
Maintain & improve running- functionality as well as design and develop new system, new feature if needed
Deliver end-to-end, including unit test, integration test and deployment to PROD
Participate in code reviews & control coding quality standards
Maintaining high-quality projects and software design documentation.
Discussion with team members for cost-effective solution and perform peer-review
Have open-minded, ready to learn and share new techniques and technologies. We’re welcome to all your ideas and contribution to improve productivity
Good understanding of Data Structures and Algorithms
Expertise in SQL/ NoSQL Databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB)
Experience with RESTful APIs, Microservices
Familiarity with Redis, Kafka
Experience in high-performance, low-latency systems, handling large-scale data processing and real-time transactions
Experience with Docker/Kubernetes and Cloud Infrastructure is a plus
Experience with Agile or Scrum software development methodologies
Familiarity with the financial, banking, or payment gateway domain, including compliance and security best practices is a plus
Logical thinking, enthusiasm, hard work, good pressure, responsible for assigned work.
Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management and problem-solving skills
13-month salary per year.
Performance checkpoint twice a year
Flexible, professional environment
Career path development support
During the Probation period, the targeted monthly income is equal to 100% of the targeted monthly income in the official employment period.
Friendly, young & dynamic working environment with many activities: birthday party, happy hours, company activities, company trips...
