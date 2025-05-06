Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Times city, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Providing convenient and diversified payment/fintech solutions.

Building proactive and effective operating tools.

Developing platform for digital financial ecosystem, which has been bringing thoroughness to customers & effective support for subsidiaries with breakthrough & quality products and taking that as a premise to reach

Designing and developing high-quality backend task.

Writing clean & high-quality code

Maintain & improve running- functionality as well as design and develop new system, new feature if needed

Deliver end-to-end, including unit test, integration test and deployment to PROD

Participate in code reviews & control coding quality standards

Maintaining high-quality projects and software design documentation.

Discussion with team members for cost-effective solution and perform peer-review

Have open-minded, ready to learn and share new techniques and technologies. We’re welcome to all your ideas and contribution to improve productivity

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 5 years of hands-on development experience in Java (Spring Boot framework)

Good understanding of Data Structures and Algorithms

Expertise in SQL/ NoSQL Databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB)

Experience with RESTful APIs, Microservices

Familiarity with Redis, Kafka

Experience in high-performance, low-latency systems, handling large-scale data processing and real-time transactions

Experience with Docker/Kubernetes and Cloud Infrastructure is a plus

Experience with Agile or Scrum software development methodologies

Familiarity with the financial, banking, or payment gateway domain, including compliance and security best practices is a plus

Logical thinking, enthusiasm, hard work, good pressure, responsible for assigned work.

Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management and problem-solving skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual leaves: 12 days

13-month salary per year.

Performance checkpoint twice a year

Flexible, professional environment

Career path development support

During the Probation period, the targeted monthly income is equal to 100% of the targeted monthly income in the official employment period.

Friendly, young & dynamic working environment with many activities: birthday party, happy hours, company activities, company trips...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY

