Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY

Software Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Times city, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Providing convenient and diversified payment/fintech solutions.
Building proactive and effective operating tools.
Developing platform for digital financial ecosystem, which has been bringing thoroughness to customers & effective support for subsidiaries with breakthrough & quality products and taking that as a premise to reach
Designing and developing high-quality backend task.
Writing clean & high-quality code
Maintain & improve running- functionality as well as design and develop new system, new feature if needed
Deliver end-to-end, including unit test, integration test and deployment to PROD
Participate in code reviews & control coding quality standards
Maintaining high-quality projects and software design documentation.
Discussion with team members for cost-effective solution and perform peer-review
Have open-minded, ready to learn and share new techniques and technologies. We’re welcome to all your ideas and contribution to improve productivity

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 5 years of hands-on development experience in Java (Spring Boot framework)
Good understanding of Data Structures and Algorithms
Expertise in SQL/ NoSQL Databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB)
Experience with RESTful APIs, Microservices
Familiarity with Redis, Kafka
Experience in high-performance, low-latency systems, handling large-scale data processing and real-time transactions
Experience with Docker/Kubernetes and Cloud Infrastructure is a plus
Experience with Agile or Scrum software development methodologies
Familiarity with the financial, banking, or payment gateway domain, including compliance and security best practices is a plus
Logical thinking, enthusiasm, hard work, good pressure, responsible for assigned work.
Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management and problem-solving skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual leaves: 12 days
13-month salary per year.
Performance checkpoint twice a year
Flexible, professional environment
Career path development support
During the Probation period, the targeted monthly income is equal to 100% of the targeted monthly income in the official employment period.
Friendly, young & dynamic working environment with many activities: birthday party, happy hours, company activities, company trips...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRINITY

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa M5 số 91 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-software-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job354795
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH QOV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 93 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG LÂM PHẠM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG LÂM PHẠM
1.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer HVCG Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HVCG Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
16 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer 2NF Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu 2NF Software
17 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NIỀM TIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NIỀM TIN
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Politetech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Politetech
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Phát Triển Năng Lượng Xanh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Phát Triển Năng Lượng Xanh Việt Nam
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Phát Triển Năng Lượng Xanh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Phát Triển Năng Lượng Xanh Việt Nam
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HOÁ CBOT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HOÁ CBOT VIỆT NAM
18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Pancake Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công ty TNHH Pancake Việt Nam
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
1,200 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tài chính DCV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tài chính DCV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 65 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 65 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Đầu tư Athena Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Đầu tư Athena Group
12 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
12 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Tokyo Tech Lab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tokyo Tech Lab Việt Nam
18 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm