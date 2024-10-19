Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Technical Leader

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Mức lương
Đến 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

- Determining project requirements and developing work schedules for the team.
- Participate in requirement analysis and system design, propose viable options, and develop technical solutions for projects.
- Continuously improve and enhance the quality of projects
- Actively participate in coding to develop key features and components of the project, setting a high standard for code quality and efficiency.
- Provide guidance and training on technical skills, assist team members in resolving technical issues.
- Set up and maintain development frameworks and tools to ensure a robust, scalable, and efficient coding environment.
- Establish and manage testing frameworks and tools that promote automated testing, continuous integration, and code quality.
- Research new technologies and propose replacement solution if need
- Report to Project manager

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

 Education & Experience:
• Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
• 5+ years of experience in software development with a focus on Java and Python.
• 3+ years of experience in a technical leadership or management role.
 Technical Skills:
- Experience with one of the following technologies:
+ Backend: Java or Python
+ Frontend: ReactJS, VueJS, NextJS...
+ Experience working with Rest API, Docker, Git
+ Experience working with databases such as MongoDB, Redis, Mysql, ElasticSearch, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, etc
+ Experience working with modern devops practices, CI/CD
+ Candidates with prior experience in Global/ JP market projects will be given priority consideration
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to design and implement scalable solutions.
- Good understanding of AWS, Azure, Google cloud.
- Good understanding of OOP, clean code, coding conventions.
- Good understanding of SOA design, microservices.
 Leadership & Soft Skills:
- Proven experience in leading technical teams and managing software development projects.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Strong team management skills, including mentorship and guidance for junior developers.
- Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple projects simultaneously.
- Agile/Scrum experience is preferred.
- A proactive mindset with a focus on delivering value-driven solutions.
- Be able to understand driving factors that motivate team members and implement appropriate methods to enhance their motivation
- Excellent English communication skills; proficiency in Japanese is preferred.

Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: upto 60 M/month
– Salary package: 13 months of income per year
– OT compensation: up to 400%
– Free account on Udemy
– Bonus Bao Viet insurance when becoming an official employee
– Bonus on birthday, New Year’s Eve, 30/4&1/5, 2/9: 500.000VND
– Child benefit: 500.000 VND per month (from the age of 7 to 24 months old)
– Shopping or travel voucher 5.000.000VND for official employees who have been working for more than a year and obtain excellent performance review
– Annual teambuilding: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as yoga club, soccer club, swimming club,...
– Professional and dynamic working environment
– Full insurance package which is compliant with Labor law
– 12 annual leaves per year
– Working time: 08:30 AM – 12:00 PM , 01:30 PM – 06:00 PM, from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, 12 A và phòng 1602 tầng 16 tòa nhà Thăng Long, Số 98 Ngụy Như Kon Tum, phường Nhân Chính Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

