Tuyển Technical Leader Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 12, FPT Tower, đường Phạm Văn Bạc Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking for a highly skilled and experienced Technical Leader with a strong background in Solution and Software Architecture to join our team. This role is pivotal in building a cutting-edge healthcare platform and leading our technical team to deliver innovative software solutions.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITY

Architectural Leadership: Design and oversee the architecture of our healthcare platform, ensuring scalability, security, and performance.

Technical Strategy: Develop and implement technical strategies aligned with business goals and industry best practices.

Team Leadership: Lead, mentor, and manage a team of software engineers, fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture

Solution Design: Collaborate with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions.

Project Management: Oversee project timelines, deliverables, and resource allocation to ensure successful project execution.

Innovation: Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to drive continuous improvement and innovation.

Quality Assurance: Ensure the highest standards of software quality through code reviews, testing, and best practices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Qualifications:

Qualifications: Bachelor degree or above in computer science, software engineering or other related majors, Master/MBA preferred.

Experience: Minimum of 8 years of experience in software development, with at least 3 years in a leadership role. Experience in startup companies is a plus

Technical Expertise: Proven experience in solution architecture, software architecture, and designing complex systems. Experience in low-code development is a plus

Healthcare Knowledge: Understanding of healthcare industry standards, regulations, and technologies is a plus.

Leadership Skills: Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Problem-Solving: Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Experience in managing AI teams is a plus.

Priority will be given to those who have a network of global developer organizations or alliances.

2. Required skillset:

a. Solution Architect:

Cloud Platforms: Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Microservices Architecture: Expertise in designing and implementing microservices-based architectures.

Integration: Strong knowledge of integration patterns and technologies (e.g., RESTful APIs, SOAP, message brokers).

Security: Deep understanding of security principles and best practices, including data encryption, identity and access management.

Data Management: Proficiency in database design and management (SQL and NoSQL databases).

DevOps: Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools (e.g., CI/CD pipelines, containerization with Docker, orchestration with Kubernetes).

Performance Optimization: Experience in performance tuning and optimization of applications.

Compliance: Knowledge of regulatory compliance standards relevant to healthcare (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR).

Agile Methodologies: Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments.

b. Software Solution Role:

Programming Languages: Proficiency in languages such as Java, Python, C#, or JavaScript.

Frameworks: Experience with frameworks like Spring, Django, .NET, or Angular/React.

Software Development: Strong background in software development lifecycle (SDLC) and methodologies.

API Development: Expertise in developing and consuming RESTful and SOAP APIs.

Testing: Knowledge of automated testing frameworks and tools (e.g., JUnit, Selenium).

Version Control: Proficiency with version control systems like Git.

UI/UX Design: Understanding of user interface and user experience design principles.

Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Experience with CI/CD tools and practices.

Containerization: Familiarity with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration tools like Kubernetes.

Monitoring & Logging: Experience with monitoring and logging tools (e.g., ELK stack, Prometheus).

Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income according to ability.

Full benefits according to labor law.

Annual health care; FPT care health insurance for employees (Support for medical examination and treatment costs at all hospitals); Taking care of the spiritual life of employees and relatives, etc.

Friendly, open, young working environment, unique culture.

Annual leave, holidays and participate in large-scale cultural activities of the Corporation

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.