Tuyển Technical Leader Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Technical Leader Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/06/2025
Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Technical Leader

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 12, FPT Tower, đường Phạm Văn Bạc Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking for a highly skilled and experienced Technical Leader with a strong background in Solution and Software Architecture to join our team. This role is pivotal in building a cutting-edge healthcare platform and leading our technical team to deliver innovative software solutions.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITY
Architectural Leadership: Design and oversee the architecture of our healthcare platform, ensuring scalability, security, and performance.
Technical Strategy: Develop and implement technical strategies aligned with business goals and industry best practices.
Team Leadership: Lead, mentor, and manage a team of software engineers, fostering a collaborative and high-performance culture
Solution Design: Collaborate with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions.
Project Management: Oversee project timelines, deliverables, and resource allocation to ensure successful project execution.
Innovation: Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to drive continuous improvement and innovation.
Quality Assurance: Ensure the highest standards of software quality through code reviews, testing, and best practices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Qualifications:
Qualifications: Bachelor degree or above in computer science, software engineering or other related majors, Master/MBA preferred.
Experience: Minimum of 8 years of experience in software development, with at least 3 years in a leadership role. Experience in startup companies is a plus
Technical Expertise: Proven experience in solution architecture, software architecture, and designing complex systems. Experience in low-code development is a plus
Healthcare Knowledge: Understanding of healthcare industry standards, regulations, and technologies is a plus.
Leadership Skills: Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Problem-Solving: Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Experience in managing AI teams is a plus.
Priority will be given to those who have a network of global developer organizations or alliances.
2. Required skillset:
a. Solution Architect:
Cloud Platforms: Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Microservices Architecture: Expertise in designing and implementing microservices-based architectures.
Integration: Strong knowledge of integration patterns and technologies (e.g., RESTful APIs, SOAP, message brokers).
Security: Deep understanding of security principles and best practices, including data encryption, identity and access management.
Data Management: Proficiency in database design and management (SQL and NoSQL databases).
DevOps: Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools (e.g., CI/CD pipelines, containerization with Docker, orchestration with Kubernetes).
Performance Optimization: Experience in performance tuning and optimization of applications.
Compliance: Knowledge of regulatory compliance standards relevant to healthcare (e.g., HIPAA, GDPR).
Agile Methodologies: Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments.
b. Software Solution Role:
Programming Languages: Proficiency in languages such as Java, Python, C#, or JavaScript.
Frameworks: Experience with frameworks like Spring, Django, .NET, or Angular/React.
Software Development: Strong background in software development lifecycle (SDLC) and methodologies.
API Development: Expertise in developing and consuming RESTful and SOAP APIs.
Testing: Knowledge of automated testing frameworks and tools (e.g., JUnit, Selenium).
Version Control: Proficiency with version control systems like Git.
UI/UX Design: Understanding of user interface and user experience design principles.
Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Experience with CI/CD tools and practices.
Containerization: Familiarity with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration tools like Kubernetes.
Monitoring & Logging: Experience with monitoring and logging tools (e.g., ELK stack, Prometheus).

Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income according to ability.
Full benefits according to labor law.
Annual health care; FPT care health insurance for employees (Support for medical examination and treatment costs at all hospitals); Taking care of the spiritual life of employees and relatives, etc.
Friendly, open, young working environment, unique culture.
Annual leave, holidays and participate in large-scale cultural activities of the Corporation

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Tập đoàn FPT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT, Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-leader-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job357347
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ MẠNG CYBERTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VNDIRECT Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VNDIRECT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alphaway Technology
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Alphaway Technology
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Technical Leader NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NTQ Solution
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Comacpro làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Comacpro
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TECHHUB
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp và Dịch vụ Phần mềm Nam Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ZINZA TECHNOLOGY
28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Alphaway Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Alphaway Technology
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader VNDIRECT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VNDIRECT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm