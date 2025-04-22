Tuyển Technical Leader Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà IDMC 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze requirements, develop, and optimize performance for large-scale web applications with multiple business workflows.

Research and apply new technologies to products.

Participate in business consulting and provide technical support for projects.

Manage project teams: assign tasks, evaluate performance, and support team members\' skill development.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 6 years in software development: At least 4 years of experience in Golang programming and at least 2 years with ReactJS.

Proficient in CI/CD, Concurrency, Docker (understanding build mechanisms, caching, and publishing images), and basic networking knowledge (protocols, encryption, multi-connection handling, and large data processing).

Solid understanding of programming principles (SOLID), design patterns, and system architecture.

Experienced in writing technical specifications and clearly describing system flows.

Logical thinking, quick to learn new technologies, proactive and flexible in problem-solving.

Hands-on experience in Agile/Scrum models, with 1–2 years as a Tech Lead or project manager.

Strong leadership and team management skills; capable of planning, motivating, and connecting the team.

Ability to work with clients/partners, ensuring project quality and timelines.

Honest, responsible, meticulous; analytical thinking, with the ability to synthesize and be creative in work.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: 8.30 am – 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday.

Opportunity to work in a professional, modern and energizing setting.

Challenging projects, possibilities, cutting-edge technology, and problems.

An open and dynamic working atmosphere that promotes the interchange of ideas, while also empowering you to work and create in your own style. Each employee\'s talent and accomplishments are valued, and outstanding employees are recognized and rewarded on a yearly basis.

Opportunities for capacity development, as well as assistance with professional certification expenses, are available to those who work in the field (1 million - 5 million).

Some advanced certifications will cover the full cost of studying and taking the exam.

Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year

Policy for 13th-Month Salary Bonus and Holiday Bonuses According to Company Regulations.

Holiday travel mode (package 5-7 million/person), team building,...

Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.

Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.

The football club, cycling car, badminton,... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.

Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,

A chance to be the face of the year\'s study, the royalties...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

