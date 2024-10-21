Tuyển Thu hồi nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu hồi nợ Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 320 Lê Văn Sỹ, Phường 01, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Thu hồi nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Create and monitor reports daily/weekly for business users,
Providing ad-hoc analysis to improve Collection performances.
Cooperating with technical team to improve system workload, enhance collection strategies.
Review Collection Indicators on daily basis and identify problems if any.
Perform in-depth analysis to evaluate collection performances.
Participate on process changes and policy change implementations.
Analyze user behavior and propose suggestions for business improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Degree/University Graduated.
Advanced knowledge in SQL is required.
At least 02 year of experience in data analysis, lending or other related fields within Financial Institution.
Experience and knowledge of Collection processes is preferable.
Diligent, meticulous, and data-driven.
Conversational ability in English required.
Experience of working in a high-pressure environment.
Strong and highly motivated, with positive mindset & attitude.
Comfortable working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment
Experienced in Python is a plus.
Experienced in Google Appsheet is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary
13th month salary and annual performance bonus
15 annual leaves per year
Bao Viet Insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
