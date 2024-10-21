Tuyển Thu hồi nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/10/2024
Thu hồi nợ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thu hồi nợ Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 320 Lê Văn Sỹ, Phường 01, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu hồi nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create and monitor reports daily/weekly for business users, Providing ad-hoc analysis to improve Collection performances. Cooperating with technical team to improve system workload, enhance collection strategies. Review Collection Indicators on daily basis and identify problems if any. Perform in-depth analysis to evaluate collection performances. Participate on process changes and policy change implementations. Analyze user behavior and propose suggestions for business improvement.
Create and monitor reports daily/weekly for business users,
Providing ad-hoc analysis to improve Collection performances.
Cooperating with technical team to improve system workload, enhance collection strategies.
Review Collection Indicators on daily basis and identify problems if any.
Perform in-depth analysis to evaluate collection performances.
Participate on process changes and policy change implementations.
Analyze user behavior and propose suggestions for business improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree/University Graduated. Advanced knowledge in SQL is required. At least 02 year of experience in data analysis, lending or other related fields within Financial Institution. Experience and knowledge of Collection processes is preferable. Diligent, meticulous, and data-driven. Conversational ability in English required. Experience of working in a high-pressure environment. Strong and highly motivated, with positive mindset & attitude. Comfortable working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment Experienced in Python is a plus. Experienced in Google Appsheet is a plus.
Degree/University Graduated.
Advanced knowledge in SQL is required.
At least 02 year of experience in data analysis, lending or other related fields within Financial Institution.
Experience and knowledge of Collection processes is preferable.
Diligent, meticulous, and data-driven.
Conversational ability in English required.
Experience of working in a high-pressure environment.
Strong and highly motivated, with positive mindset & attitude.
Comfortable working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment
Experienced in Python is a plus.
Experienced in Google Appsheet is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary 13th month salary and annual performance bonus 15 annual leaves per year Bao Viet Insurance
Attractive salary
13th month salary and annual performance bonus
15 annual leaves per year
Bao Viet Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KREDIVO VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa nhà HM Town, số 412, đường Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 05, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

