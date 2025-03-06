Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House

Trưởng phòng nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Trường Tiểu học, THCS & THPT SenTia, Lô TH, KĐTM Phùng Khoang, 19 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Human Resources Manager is directly responsible for overseeing all human resources-related matters within the Company/School. Along with the team members in the HR department, the HR Manager will be responsible for (including but not limited to) the following tasks:
1. Human Resources Tasks:
Assign, supervise, and direct the execution of HR department tasks, including recruitment, personnel records management, contracts, payroll, insurance, taxes, and other HR-related procedures.
Develop and implement recruitment, evaluation, compensation, and benefits processes.
Plan and execute employee training, development programs, and career pathways.
Maintain discipline, resolve labor disputes, and foster corporate culture.
2. Management Responsibilities:
Supervise, assign tasks, and evaluate the performance of HR department staff.
Collaborate with other departments, manage the HR budget, and propose system improvements.
Work with the BOD to implement HR strategies aligned with the company’s direction.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management, Law, Economics, or related fields.
Experience: At least 5 years in a managerial role.
Expertise: Strong understanding of labor laws, HR policies, payroll, and employee benefits.
English Proficiency: Fluent in all four skills (listening, speaking, reading, and writing).
Preferred: Candidates with experience in the education sector.

Tại Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A competitive salary and benefits
13th salary
School tutor fee
Free lunch

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House

Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô TH KĐT Phùng Khoang,số 19 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

