Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công ty CP Đầu tư phát triển giáo dục Koala House làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hà Nội: Trường Tiểu học, THCS & THPT SenTia, Lô TH, KĐTM Phùng Khoang, 19 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Human Resources Manager is directly responsible for overseeing all human resources-related matters within the Company/School. Along with the team members in the HR department, the HR Manager will be responsible for (including but not limited to) the following tasks:
1. Human Resources Tasks:
Assign, supervise, and direct the execution of HR department tasks, including recruitment, personnel records management, contracts, payroll, insurance, taxes, and other HR-related procedures.
Develop and implement recruitment, evaluation, compensation, and benefits processes.
Plan and execute employee training, development programs, and career pathways.
Maintain discipline, resolve labor disputes, and foster corporate culture.
2. Management Responsibilities:
Supervise, assign tasks, and evaluate the performance of HR department staff.
Collaborate with other departments, manage the HR budget, and propose system improvements.
Work with the BOD to implement HR strategies aligned with the company’s direction.
Experience: At least 5 years in a managerial role.
Expertise: Strong understanding of labor laws, HR policies, payroll, and employee benefits.
English Proficiency: Fluent in all four skills (listening, speaking, reading, and writing).
Preferred: Candidates with experience in the education sector.
13th salary
School tutor fee
Free lunch
