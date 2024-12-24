Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH BITCOVER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Pico Plaza, số 20 Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

Requirement Analysis: Collaborate with Product Managers/Owners to gather and analyze design requirements for the BitCover loyalty platform and gamification services.

User Research: Conduct user research, interviews, and behavior analysis to create user personas, user flows, flowcharts, and sitemaps that ensure the best possible experience for users.

Design & Development: Design and enhance the UI/UX for BitCover's web and mobile applications, ensuring seamless user experiences based on user flows, process flows, sitemaps, and overall team concepts.

Prototyping: Create, refine, and improve mockups/prototypes based on user feedback and team input.

Design System: Develop and maintain the design system, style guide, and UI components library used across BitCover's products.

Trends & Innovation: Stay updated on the latest design trends to continuously improve the quality of BitCover's products.

Presentation & Stakeholder Communication: Present and justify design choices to stakeholders and team members.

Reporting: Regularly report on progress to team leads, including monthly, quarterly, and annual updates.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of experience in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications.

Bachelor’s degree in Design or related fields, or equivalent training.

Proficient in UI/UX tools such as Adobe Suite, Figma, and other relevant software.

Strong understanding of UX principles and the ability to translate user requirements into design solutions.

Familiarity with user flows, task flows, user stories, and scenarios.

Experience in wireframing, mockup, and prototyping using tools like Adobe XD, Sketch, Balsamiq, Figma.

Knowledge of branding principles and experience in applying them to UI/UX design.

Advantageous: Understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web technologies.

Effective communication and presentation skills.

Basic English proficiency.

Strong logical thinking and analytical skills.

Teamwork and collaboration abilities.

High level of responsibility, initiative, and adaptability.

Detail-oriented with a strong sense of aesthetics.

Tại Công ty TNHH BITCOVER Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive.

Annual Income: 13 months' salary per year.

Performance Reviews: Annual performance reviews and salary adjustments.

Company Activities: Team-building events and other activities.

Learning Opportunities: Gain hands-on experience working on an advanced platform, providing you with valuable skills and knowledge to grow in your career.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH BITCOVER

