Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12C2 Ky Dong, Ward 9, District 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Ads Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu

Roles and Responsibilities:

Set up and manage ad accounts: Oversee the creation and management of advertising accounts on platforms like Etsy Ads, Shopee Ads, Tiktok Ads, Amazon Ads.

Keyword research and create compelling ad copy: Research relevant keywords and craft attractive ad content to engage the target audience.

Conduct A/B testing: Perform A/B testing to determine the most effective ad content for campaigns and optimize budget allocation accordingly.

Monitor, evaluate, and optimize ad performance: Track key metrics (CTR, CPC, ROI, etc.) and optimize campaigns for better results.

Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Keyword research and ad copywriting skills: Ability to identify effective keywords and create engaging ad copy.

Campaign and budget optimization: Skills in adjusting and allocating the budget efficiently while optimizing campaign performance.

Other Requirements:

A degree in marketing, communications, or a related field.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác

If you do well in the internship process, you will be considered for a full-time staff contract with an attractive income.

Young, dynamic and creative working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

