Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Ads

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Ads Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Mức lương
Từ 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12C2 Ky Dong, Ward 9, District 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Ads Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu

Roles and Responsibilities:
Set up and manage ad accounts: Oversee the creation and management of advertising accounts on platforms like Etsy Ads, Shopee Ads, Tiktok Ads, Amazon Ads.
Set up and manage ad accounts:
Keyword research and create compelling ad copy: Research relevant keywords and craft attractive ad content to engage the target audience.
Keyword research and create compelling ad copy:
Conduct A/B testing: Perform A/B testing to determine the most effective ad content for campaigns and optimize budget allocation accordingly.
Conduct A/B testing:
Monitor, evaluate, and optimize ad performance: Track key metrics (CTR, CPC, ROI, etc.) and optimize campaigns for better results.
Monitor, evaluate, and optimize ad performance:

Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Keyword research and ad copywriting skills: Ability to identify effective keywords and create engaging ad copy.
Keyword research and ad copywriting skills:
Campaign and budget optimization: Skills in adjusting and allocating the budget efficiently while optimizing campaign performance.
Campaign and budget optimization:
Other Requirements:
A degree in marketing, communications, or a related field.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
If you do well in the internship process, you will be considered for a full-time staff contract with an attractive income.
Young, dynamic and creative working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, tháp 1, Toà nhà Saigon Centre, 65 Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

