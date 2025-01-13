Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 4 Phạm Tuấn Tài, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant back-end system;

Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code;

Participate in system architecture design and system performance improvement;

Maintain and manage the current system to ensure system stability and availability;

Documentation and conduct code review and mentorship.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong proficiency with JavaScript, and TypeScript;

Proven record of experience in Agile Software Development with Node.js, Express, NoSQL (MongoDB), SQL (MySQL, Postgres), Redis, RabbitMQ;

Experience with real-time/ streaming technologies including Websocket, WebTRC;

Familiar with CICD technologies including GitlabCI, Docker, and Jenkins;

Experience in writing highly secure RESTful API;

Experience with Linux and cloud-hosting technologies including NginX, SSL;

Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds;

Understanding accessibility and security compliance;

User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments;

Integration of various data sources and databases into one system;

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application;

Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform;

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes;

Implementing unit tests;

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git;

Experience in front-end technologies is a plus;

Experience with Java, SpringBoot, and Maven is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lương cứng khởi điểm: 20,000,000 - 35,000,000 VNĐ (theo năng lực);

Hoa hồng: theo quy định của Công ty;

Môi trường chuyên nghiệp, năng động, trẻ trung;

Được đào tạo tất cả các kỹ năng và kiến thức để hoàn thành tốt công việc;

Hưởng đầy đủ các quyền lợi theo luật lao động: BHYT, BHXH, BHTN, ...;

Được hưởng các khoản phúc lợi khác theo quy định của Công ty, tham gia du lịch, team building hàng năm;

Cơ hội thăng tiến, lộ trình công việc rõ ràng.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY

