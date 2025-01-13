Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 4 Phạm Tuấn Tài, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant back-end system;
Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code;
Participate in system architecture design and system performance improvement;
Maintain and manage the current system to ensure system stability and availability;
Documentation and conduct code review and mentorship.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong proficiency with JavaScript, and TypeScript;
Proven record of experience in Agile Software Development with Node.js, Express, NoSQL (MongoDB), SQL (MySQL, Postgres), Redis, RabbitMQ;
Experience with real-time/ streaming technologies including Websocket, WebTRC;
Familiar with CICD technologies including GitlabCI, Docker, and Jenkins;
Experience in writing highly secure RESTful API;
Experience with Linux and cloud-hosting technologies including NginX, SSL;
Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds;
Understanding accessibility and security compliance;
User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments;
Integration of various data sources and databases into one system;
Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application;
Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform;
Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes;
Implementing unit tests;
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git;
Experience in front-end technologies is a plus;
Experience with Java, SpringBoot, and Maven is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lương cứng khởi điểm: 20,000,000 - 35,000,000 VNĐ (theo năng lực);
Hoa hồng: theo quy định của Công ty;
Môi trường chuyên nghiệp, năng động, trẻ trung;
Được đào tạo tất cả các kỹ năng và kiến thức để hoàn thành tốt công việc;
Hưởng đầy đủ các quyền lợi theo luật lao động: BHYT, BHXH, BHTN, ...;
Được hưởng các khoản phúc lợi khác theo quy định của Công ty, tham gia du lịch, team building hàng năm;
Cơ hội thăng tiến, lộ trình công việc rõ ràng.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ ZENIFY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Số 4 Phạm Tuấn Tài, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

