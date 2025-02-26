Tuyển Backend Developer TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam
Mức lương
500 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Zodiac Ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD
Join with Agile team to develop web application based on PHP/Python
Develop REST API based on function design from team leader
Write API document for better communication with front end developers
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1 years’ experience in PHP develop (strongly preferred with Python)
Understand SQL basic and able to write query to extract data from database
Documentation skill. Able to translate function requirement to design and implement REST API and write API document to share to front end developers
Eager to learn new technologies and frameworks
Good team work and good communication skill
English or Japanese will be bonus points
Tại TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary
MacBook M1 for development device
Company trip (1 time per year), team building (per quarter) and other activities
Working in startup company with young & creative members
Get training for tech/soft skill, help member to skill up & go to next steps in career
Qualification based on work efficient not by working time
Work from Monday – Friday (09:00 am – 18:00 pm),
Remote days 2 days per month.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
