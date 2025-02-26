Tuyển Backend Developer TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD

Mức lương 500 - 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Zodiac Ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD

Join with Agile team to develop web application based on PHP/Python

Develop REST API based on function design from team leader

Write API document for better communication with front end developers

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1 years’ experience in PHP develop (strongly preferred with Python)

Understand SQL basic and able to write query to extract data from database

Documentation skill. Able to translate function requirement to design and implement REST API and write API document to share to front end developers

Eager to learn new technologies and frameworks

Good team work and good communication skill

English or Japanese will be bonus points

Tại TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary

MacBook M1 for development device

Company trip (1 time per year), team building (per quarter) and other activities

Working in startup company with young & creative members

Get training for tech/soft skill, help member to skill up & go to next steps in career

Qualification based on work efficient not by working time

Work from Monday – Friday (09:00 am – 18:00 pm),

Remote days 2 days per month.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNHH Công Nghệ SkyLab Việt Nam

