Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Med-Aid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Med-Aid
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Backend Developer

Mức lương
20 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 12 BT1 X2 khu đô thị Bắc Linh Đàm, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer

Responsibilities:
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain high-quality, scalable backend APIs using Python, specifically with the FastAPI framework.
Design and implement efficient database interactions to handle data from systems like Cassandra, PostgreSQL.
Collaborate closely with frontend and firmware teams to ensure smooth API integration.
Troubleshoot and optimize application performance and infrastructure.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum of 3 years of experience working with Python.
Experience with one of the Python frameworks such as FastAPI, Django, Flask.
Solid understanding of RESTful APIs and web communication protocols.
Strong understanding of SQL and NoSQL database types. Experience working with one of the database management systems such as Cassandra, PostgreSQL.
Excellent problem-solving skills and logical thinking.
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Strong proficiency in reading and writing English, especially technical documents. Effective English communication skills are an advantage.
Additional Preferred Skills:
Additional Preferred Skills
Experience or understanding of IoT, embedded systems, microcontrollers (STM32, ARM, PIC, AVR, ...), hardware design, schematics, and PCB tools such as Altium or OrCAD is a plus.

Quyền Lợi

Salary Adjustment
Annual salary review once a year.
Additional salary review policies for employees who demonstrate exceptional effort or receive high performance evaluations.
Bonuses and Welfare
Tet bonus, holiday bonuses, and other welfare benefits.
Annual company trip, teambuilding activities, football club (for men), sports club (for women), etc.
Insurance and Leave Policies
Full compliance with social insurance (SI), health insurance (HI), and unemployment insurance (UI) as per labor law regulations.
Additional health insurance coverage with Bao Viet.
Annual leave: 12 days per year, with 1 extra day for every 5 years of service. Unused leave days are compensated.
Professional Development
Opportunities to participate in professional training courses both domestically and internationally.
Projects
Participation in large-scale, multinational projects.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Med-Aid

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

