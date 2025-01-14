Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 7, V.E.T Building, 98 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Nghĩa Đô, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in developing and maintaining backend applications to ensure performance, scalability, and security.

Help design and implement APIs to connect with frontend services and other systems.

Work with databases: assist in designing, optimizing, and ensuring data security.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to backend applications.

Collaborate with front-end developers, QA, and DevOps teams to ensure software quality.

Participate in code reviews and maintenance of the codebase.

Support in requirement analysis and system design processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic knowledge of at least one backend programming language (e.g. Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, Go, C#, etc.).

Completed at least one project involving backend development.

Understanding of database management systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.).

Familiarity with network protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, RESTful APIs).

Experience with backend frameworks and libraries is a plus.

Familiarity with version control tools (Git, SVN).

Knowledge of cloud deployment environments (AWS, Azure, GCP) is a bonus.

Ability to use AI technology to apply to work

Ability to express and present well

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically in challenging situations.

Attention to detail with a mindset for writing clean, maintainable code.

Good teamwork and communication skills.

Have the ability to learn and learn new technologies.

High responsibility in work.

English: Toeic ≥ 700, IELTS ≥ 5.5 is a plus

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Packing and lunch allowance

Project bonus based on Company's budget

Have the opportunity to be come official employee after training course...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin