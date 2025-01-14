Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam

Backend Developer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, V.E.T Building, 98 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Nghĩa Đô, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in developing and maintaining backend applications to ensure performance, scalability, and security.
Help design and implement APIs to connect with frontend services and other systems.
Work with databases: assist in designing, optimizing, and ensuring data security.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to backend applications.
Collaborate with front-end developers, QA, and DevOps teams to ensure software quality.
Participate in code reviews and maintenance of the codebase.
Support in requirement analysis and system design processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic knowledge of at least one backend programming language (e.g. Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, Go, C#, etc.).
Completed at least one project involving backend development.
Understanding of database management systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.).
Familiarity with network protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, RESTful APIs).
Experience with backend frameworks and libraries is a plus.
Familiarity with version control tools (Git, SVN).
Knowledge of cloud deployment environments (AWS, Azure, GCP) is a bonus.
Ability to use AI technology to apply to work
Ability to express and present well
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically in challenging situations.
Attention to detail with a mindset for writing clean, maintainable code.
Good teamwork and communication skills.
Have the ability to learn and learn new technologies.
High responsibility in work.
English: Toeic ≥ 700, IELTS ≥ 5.5 is a plus

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Packing and lunch allowance
Project bonus based on Company's budget
Have the opportunity to be come official employee after training course...

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P306, Nhà D, số 3 Thành Công, Phường Thành Công, quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội

