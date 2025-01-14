Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, V.E.T Building, 98 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Nghĩa Đô, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assist in developing and maintaining backend applications to ensure performance, scalability, and security.
Help design and implement APIs to connect with frontend services and other systems.
Work with databases: assist in designing, optimizing, and ensuring data security.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to backend applications.
Collaborate with front-end developers, QA, and DevOps teams to ensure software quality.
Participate in code reviews and maintenance of the codebase.
Support in requirement analysis and system design processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Completed at least one project involving backend development.
Understanding of database management systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.).
Familiarity with network protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, RESTful APIs).
Experience with backend frameworks and libraries is a plus.
Familiarity with version control tools (Git, SVN).
Knowledge of cloud deployment environments (AWS, Azure, GCP) is a bonus.
Ability to use AI technology to apply to work
Ability to express and present well
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically in challenging situations.
Attention to detail with a mindset for writing clean, maintainable code.
Good teamwork and communication skills.
Have the ability to learn and learn new technologies.
High responsibility in work.
English: Toeic ≥ 700, IELTS ≥ 5.5 is a plus
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Project bonus based on Company's budget
Have the opportunity to be come official employee after training course...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ HiveTech Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI