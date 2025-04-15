Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Fleming International Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Fleming International Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/05/2025
Fleming International Viet Nam

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Fleming International Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Lot 236, Road Amata, Amata Industrial Zone

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Create color samples by mixing dyes, pigments, and waxes to achieve target shades.
- Adjust formulations to match specific color requirements provided by clients or design teams.
- Use color measurement tools (e.g., spectrophotometers) to verify color accuracy and consistency.
- Monitor production processes to ensure uniform application of colorants in candle manufacturing.
- Prepare reports and presentations using PowerPoint/Excel to share color development progress with management.
- Address color deviations during production and recommend corrective actions.
- Propose innovative color solutions to differentiate our candles in competitive markets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

**Experience:
- At least 2 years of experience in color matching or color development.
- Familiarity with dyes, pigments, or colorants used in candle production or similar industries
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (PowerPoint/Excel) for documentation and reporting purposes
**Technical Skills:
**Technical Skills
- Strong understanding of color theory, color matching, and color formulation.
- Ability to work with dyes, pigments, and waxes to achieve desired color outcomes.

Tại Fleming International Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fleming International Viet Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fleming International Viet Nam

Fleming International Viet Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Provice, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

