Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Fleming International Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Lot 236, Road Amata, Amata Industrial Zone

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Create color samples by mixing dyes, pigments, and waxes to achieve target shades.

- Adjust formulations to match specific color requirements provided by clients or design teams.

- Use color measurement tools (e.g., spectrophotometers) to verify color accuracy and consistency.

- Monitor production processes to ensure uniform application of colorants in candle manufacturing.

- Prepare reports and presentations using PowerPoint/Excel to share color development progress with management.

- Address color deviations during production and recommend corrective actions.

- Propose innovative color solutions to differentiate our candles in competitive markets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

**Experience:

- At least 2 years of experience in color matching or color development.

- Familiarity with dyes, pigments, or colorants used in candle production or similar industries

- Proficient in Microsoft Office (PowerPoint/Excel) for documentation and reporting purposes

**Technical Skills:

- Strong understanding of color theory, color matching, and color formulation.

- Ability to work with dyes, pigments, and waxes to achieve desired color outcomes.

