Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hải Phòng: Haiphong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Our client, an FDI manufacturing company, is looking for 02 Maintenance Engineers:
• Responsible for Maintenance supervision
• Working with Maintenance for up time of production equipment
• Working with Maintenance for evaluate machine improvement action.
• Working with Maintenance for improve machine process capability.
• Responsible for achieving policy deployment targets (Both Maintenance department and Production department)
• Through continuous follow up ensure that policy deployment targets are achieved.
• Responsible for standardized methods of working / planning within Production department
• Support APS implementation, active participation in APS workshop activity, specifically TPM deployment.
• Responsible for review efficiency & effectiveness of PM & PD
• Responsible to utilize L2L to support maintenance activities to improve machine downtime
• Responsible for machine tool 5S.
• Cooperate with Spare controller to ensure sufficient spare part inventory for Maintenance.
• Support to fixed asset list of equipment .
• Responsible to ensure machine safety.
• Support new production line commissioning, setup and tuning.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI