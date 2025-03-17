Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our client, an FDI manufacturing company, is looking for 02 Maintenance Engineers:

• Responsible for Maintenance supervision

• Working with Maintenance for up time of production equipment

• Working with Maintenance for evaluate machine improvement action.

• Working with Maintenance for improve machine process capability.

• Responsible for achieving policy deployment targets (Both Maintenance department and Production department)

• Through continuous follow up ensure that policy deployment targets are achieved.

• Responsible for standardized methods of working / planning within Production department

• Support APS implementation, active participation in APS workshop activity, specifically TPM deployment.

• Responsible for review efficiency & effectiveness of PM & PD

• Responsible to utilize L2L to support maintenance activities to improve machine downtime

• Responsible for machine tool 5S.

• Cooperate with Spare controller to ensure sufficient spare part inventory for Maintenance.

• Support to fixed asset list of equipment .

• Responsible to ensure machine safety.

• Support new production line commissioning, setup and tuning.