Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Khu CN Đình Vũ, Khu Kinh tế Đình Vũ
- Cát Hải, Đông Hải, Hải An, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
REPORT TO: MED Manager
RESPONSIBILITIES AND GOALS FOR THE ROLE
• Develop and optimize packaging solutions to ensure safe and cost-effective transport of lithium battery products.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Manufacturing, Logistics, Quality Assurance) to meet packaging requirements.
• Ensure packaging complies with international transportation regulations (UN38.3, etc.).
• Evaluate packaging materials and suppliers to optimize cost and sustainability.
• Support continuous improvement initiatives related to packaging design and process.
• Maintain packaging documentation and specifications.
TASKS AND RECURRING ACTIVITIES
• Design and test new packaging concepts for improved efficiency and safety.
• Conduct periodic audits of packaging processes to ensure compliance with company standards.
• Provide technical support for packaging-related issues in production.
• Develop and maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) for packaging processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
