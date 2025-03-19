Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Polarium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

REPORT TO: MED Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES AND GOALS FOR THE ROLE

• Develop and optimize packaging solutions to ensure safe and cost-effective transport of lithium battery products.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Manufacturing, Logistics, Quality Assurance) to meet packaging requirements.

• Ensure packaging complies with international transportation regulations (UN38.3, etc.).

• Evaluate packaging materials and suppliers to optimize cost and sustainability.

• Support continuous improvement initiatives related to packaging design and process.

• Maintain packaging documentation and specifications.

TASKS AND RECURRING ACTIVITIES

• Design and test new packaging concepts for improved efficiency and safety.

• Conduct periodic audits of packaging processes to ensure compliance with company standards.

• Provide technical support for packaging-related issues in production.

• Develop and maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) for packaging processes.