Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH MATTEL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** Role:

Support growth Initiatives on Mattel Vietnam vendors, Develop and monitor vendors in Vietnam; Certify suppliers and subcontractors to support FG manufacturers in Vietnam; Continuous drive the vendor / supplier / subcontractor’s QMS and product’s quality improvement.

***Responsibilities:

• Assess, qualify and monitor suppliers, subcontractors and vendors’ quality management system, as well as work on readiness assessment per new / potential regulatory, legislative or sustainability requirement(s) / initiative(s)

• Assist or lead supplier, subcontractor or vendor on problem solving and root cause investigation for preventive action

• Track and review the results of quality KPIs with suppliers, subcontractors and vendors to determine the prompt actions

• Provide training to supplier, subcontractor and vendor on Mattel updated procedures and requirements, then monitor the procedural enhancement and implementation

• Assist to provide training and coaching to new hires