Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH MATTEL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MATTEL VIỆT NAM
- Hải Phòng: 15/F, Bach Dang building, 268 Tran Nguyen Han street, Le Chan district, Hai Phong City, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** Role:
Support growth Initiatives on Mattel Vietnam vendors, Develop and monitor vendors in Vietnam; Certify suppliers and subcontractors to support FG manufacturers in Vietnam; Continuous drive the vendor / supplier / subcontractor’s QMS and product’s quality improvement.
***Responsibilities:
• Assess, qualify and monitor suppliers, subcontractors and vendors’ quality management system, as well as work on readiness assessment per new / potential regulatory, legislative or sustainability requirement(s) / initiative(s)
• Assist or lead supplier, subcontractor or vendor on problem solving and root cause investigation for preventive action
• Track and review the results of quality KPIs with suppliers, subcontractors and vendors to determine the prompt actions
• Provide training to supplier, subcontractor and vendor on Mattel updated procedures and requirements, then monitor the procedural enhancement and implementation
• Assist to provide training and coaching to new hires
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MATTEL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MATTEL VIỆT NAM
