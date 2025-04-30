Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: số 174 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Content TikTok

Identify creators’ needs and recommend new topics

Research industry-related topics and sample

Preparing well-structured drafts using digital word processing and publishing platforms

Research creator’s current activities, posts, and sellable products on their mini website

Build up an attractive profile page for creators so that they want to advertise on all their channels

Create content for creators’ mini website and SEO purpose

Distribute content in various channels to advertise Ecomobi Passio products

Conduct keyword research and use SEO guidelines to optimize content

Coordinate with marketing and design teams to illustrate creators’ mini-website

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Current students in business, marketing, communications or design

Having experience in content development/design is an advantage

Good research skills and a creative mindset

Strong English skill

Good knowledge of analytics (to improve & optimize content constantly)

Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with high expectations.

Great Autonomy skills and ability to adapt to the flexible environment

Good ability when working with details

Responsibility;

Aggressive

Result-oriented.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Working time as registered: 9 AM - 6 PM (7,5 hours/ day from Monday to Friday)

One day off on an employee’s birthday

Gift/ Cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, 2/9,...)

Cheering Fund of 100,000 VND/month to build goodwill inter and cross-team and fulfill the lifestyle of all members

Gift package for new hires, birthday employees, and resigned employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

