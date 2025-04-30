Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content TikTok Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
- Hà Nội: số 174 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Content TikTok Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Identify creators’ needs and recommend new topics
Research industry-related topics and sample
Preparing well-structured drafts using digital word processing and publishing platforms
Research creator’s current activities, posts, and sellable products on their mini website
Build up an attractive profile page for creators so that they want to advertise on all their channels
Create content for creators’ mini website and SEO purpose
Distribute content in various channels to advertise Ecomobi Passio products
Conduct keyword research and use SEO guidelines to optimize content
Coordinate with marketing and design teams to illustrate creators’ mini-website
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having experience in content development/design is an advantage
Good research skills and a creative mindset
Strong English skill
Good knowledge of analytics (to improve & optimize content constantly)
Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with high expectations.
Great Autonomy skills and ability to adapt to the flexible environment
Good ability when working with details
Responsibility;
Aggressive
Result-oriented.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
One day off on an employee’s birthday
Gift/ Cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, 2/9,...)
Cheering Fund of 100,000 VND/month to build goodwill inter and cross-team and fulfill the lifestyle of all members
Gift package for new hires, birthday employees, and resigned employees
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
