Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Content TikTok

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content TikTok Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: số 174 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Content TikTok Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identify creators’ needs and recommend new topics
Research industry-related topics and sample
Preparing well-structured drafts using digital word processing and publishing platforms
Research creator’s current activities, posts, and sellable products on their mini website
Build up an attractive profile page for creators so that they want to advertise on all their channels
Create content for creators’ mini website and SEO purpose
Distribute content in various channels to advertise Ecomobi Passio products
Conduct keyword research and use SEO guidelines to optimize content
Coordinate with marketing and design teams to illustrate creators’ mini-website

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Current students in business, marketing, communications or design
Having experience in content development/design is an advantage
Good research skills and a creative mindset
Strong English skill
Good knowledge of analytics (to improve & optimize content constantly)
Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with high expectations.
Great Autonomy skills and ability to adapt to the flexible environment
Good ability when working with details
Responsibility;
Aggressive
Result-oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time as registered: 9 AM - 6 PM (7,5 hours/ day from Monday to Friday)
One day off on an employee’s birthday
Gift/ Cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, 2/9,...)
Cheering Fund of 100,000 VND/month to build goodwill inter and cross-team and fulfill the lifestyle of all members
Gift package for new hires, birthday employees, and resigned employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, tòa nhà Viet Tower, số 1 Thái Hà

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-content-tiktok-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-ban-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job353721
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
Tuyển Content TikTok Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN JMS
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN JMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN JMS
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
Tuyển Content TikTok Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
Hạn nộp: 17/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
Tuyển Content TikTok Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN JMS
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN JMS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN JMS
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH RI TA VÕ
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
Tuyển Content TikTok Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
Hạn nộp: 17/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI HƯƠNG
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AMAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AMAI
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok Công ty TNHH BigBic làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu Công ty TNHH BigBic
3 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content TikTok Công ty TNHH truyền thông KSS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH truyền thông KSS
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN TEELA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN TEELA
Trên 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH STOPIREX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STOPIREX VIỆT NAM
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GWM - THÀNH AN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GWM - THÀNH AN VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SHINY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SHINY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content TikTok Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và công nghệ E - Connect làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty cổ phần truyền thông và công nghệ E - Connect
3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THÁI HƯƠNG
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SHINY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SHINY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CTCT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CTCT GROUP
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok Công ty cổ phần Memon làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Memon
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH HALOVN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HALOVN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH AMERI GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AMERI GROUP
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV
8 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ FTV
8 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DGG GROUP
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÔNG TÂY MB
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV QUỐC TẾ HOÀNG THỊNH PHÁT
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Content TikTok Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm