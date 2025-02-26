Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Why us?

- 5-day working (Mon - Fri)

- Monthly bonus, yearly bonus, 13th month salary guarantee

- Profit sharing

- Bao Viet Insurance package

Responsibilities of the role:

1. Content (60%)

• Build up quarterly content plans, write PR articles, marketing emails, advertising content for the company's media campaigns and marketing events.

• Build up short video scripts and Marketing articles on social network channels (Facebook, Youtube, Tiktok) of technology topics and products/solutions according to brand orientation, ensuring compliance with the criteria and policies of each platform.

• Recommend and work with KOLs, KOCs, Tiktokers, Bloggers in accordance with brand and campaign orientation.

2. Market research (30%)

• Coordinate with the Sales dept to conduct market research and reports for Marketing campaigns in accordance with trends and actual situations.