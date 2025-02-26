Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology
- Hà Nội: 12A Floor VTC Online building, no.18 Tam Trinh
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu
Why us?
- 5-day working (Mon - Fri)
- Monthly bonus, yearly bonus, 13th month salary guarantee
- Profit sharing
- Bao Viet Insurance package
Responsibilities of the role:
1. Content (60%)
• Build up quarterly content plans, write PR articles, marketing emails, advertising content for the company's media campaigns and marketing events.
• Build up short video scripts and Marketing articles on social network channels (Facebook, Youtube, Tiktok) of technology topics and products/solutions according to brand orientation, ensuring compliance with the criteria and policies of each platform.
• Recommend and work with KOLs, KOCs, Tiktokers, Bloggers in accordance with brand and campaign orientation.
2. Market research (30%)
• Coordinate with the Sales dept to conduct market research and reports for Marketing campaigns in accordance with trends and actual situations.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
