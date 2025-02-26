Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology

Content Writer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology

Mức lương
10 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 12A Floor VTC Online building, no.18 Tam Trinh

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu

Why us?
- 5-day working (Mon - Fri)
- Monthly bonus, yearly bonus, 13th month salary guarantee
- Profit sharing
- Bao Viet Insurance package
Responsibilities of the role:
1. Content (60%)
• Build up quarterly content plans, write PR articles, marketing emails, advertising content for the company's media campaigns and marketing events.
• Build up short video scripts and Marketing articles on social network channels (Facebook, Youtube, Tiktok) of technology topics and products/solutions according to brand orientation, ensuring compliance with the criteria and policies of each platform.
• Recommend and work with KOLs, KOCs, Tiktokers, Bloggers in accordance with brand and campaign orientation.
2. Market research (30%)
• Coordinate with the Sales dept to conduct market research and reports for Marketing campaigns in accordance with trends and actual situations.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology

Công Ty TNHH Advantech Việt Nam Technology

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12A, toà VTC Online, 18 Tam Trinh, Hai Bà Trưng, HN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-content-writer-thu-nhap-10tr-13tr-thang-tai-ha-noi-job323689
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm 3S Media
Tuyển Content Writer 3S Media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
3S Media
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Văn hóa Giáo dục Việt Mỹ
Tuyển Content Writer Công ty CP Văn hóa Giáo dục Việt Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty CP Văn hóa Giáo dục Việt Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI NỘI THẤT PHÚ THỊNH
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI NỘI THẤT PHÚ THỊNH làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI NỘI THẤT PHÚ THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương
Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP U2U NETWORK
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY CP U2U NETWORK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP U2U NETWORK
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cp Công Nghệ và Tầm Nhìn Yêu Âm Nhạc
Tuyển Content Writer Công ty Cp Công Nghệ và Tầm Nhìn Yêu Âm Nhạc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cp Công Nghệ và Tầm Nhìn Yêu Âm Nhạc
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUẢNG CÁO ĐẠI TÍN NGHĨA
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUẢNG CÁO ĐẠI TÍN NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUẢNG CÁO ĐẠI TÍN NGHĨA
Hạn nộp: 09/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bệnh Viện Thẩm Mỹ Kangnam - Hà Nội
Tuyển Content Writer Bệnh Viện Thẩm Mỹ Kangnam - Hà Nội làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Bệnh Viện Thẩm Mỹ Kangnam - Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 06/06/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm 3S Media
Tuyển Content Writer 3S Media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
3S Media
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Văn hóa Giáo dục Việt Mỹ
Tuyển Content Writer Công ty CP Văn hóa Giáo dục Việt Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty CP Văn hóa Giáo dục Việt Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI NỘI THẤT PHÚ THỊNH
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI NỘI THẤT PHÚ THỊNH làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI NỘI THẤT PHÚ THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương
Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP U2U NETWORK
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY CP U2U NETWORK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP U2U NETWORK
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cp Công Nghệ và Tầm Nhìn Yêu Âm Nhạc
Tuyển Content Writer Công ty Cp Công Nghệ và Tầm Nhìn Yêu Âm Nhạc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cp Công Nghệ và Tầm Nhìn Yêu Âm Nhạc
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUẢNG CÁO ĐẠI TÍN NGHĨA
Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUẢNG CÁO ĐẠI TÍN NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUẢNG CÁO ĐẠI TÍN NGHĨA
Hạn nộp: 09/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bệnh Viện Thẩm Mỹ Kangnam - Hà Nội
Tuyển Content Writer Bệnh Viện Thẩm Mỹ Kangnam - Hà Nội làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Bệnh Viện Thẩm Mỹ Kangnam - Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 06/06/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Content Writer JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH AT Đông Dương
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content Writer 3S Media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu 3S Media
8.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm