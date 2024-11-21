Tuyển Content Writer CÔNG TY TNHH KHÁM PHÁ TRẢI NGHIỆM TỔ ONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 53, Đường số 2, Khu đô thị Vạn Phúc, Phường Hiệp Bình Phước, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Mô tả công việc

- As a Senior Content Marketing Specialist, you will be responsible for marketing strategies to build a brand identity and online presence through the creation and dissemination of multimedia content online. This involves developing content strategies, growing an online community, and tracking that community’s growth.

- Design content marketing strategies and set short-term goals.

- Undertake content marketing initiatives to achieve business targets.

- Produce high-quality content by collaborating with product teams.

- Create an editorial calendar, delegate tasks, and ensure that deadlines are met.

- Regularly deliver engaging content on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube,...

- Collaborate with team members and relevant departments to brainstorm content ideas and messages for social campaigns and interactive and conversion-oriented advertising campaigns.

- Work together with the Marketing Manager, Design team, and Production house to implement content and ideas for agency clients.

- Coordinate with Media, Production house, and Product teams to develop scripts and production plans for photo and video materials used in promoting new products.

- Edit, proofread, and improve the content.

- Optimize content considering SEO and Google Analytics.

- Analyze web traffic metrics.

- Ensure a strong web presence on various channels.

- Activities related to tasks assigned by the manager..

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Kinh nghiệm / Kỹ năng chi tiết

- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Multimedia communications or related fields.

- At least 3 years of experience in copywriting, content writing, journalism, Marcom writing. Having writing experience in the digital products field is a bonus.

- Expertise in social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube,...

- Proficiency in using Capcut, Canva, and other photo editing and video editing tools is a significant advantage.

- Hands-on experience with SEO, Google Analytics and web traffic metrics.

- Proficient in MS Office and WordPress or other Content Management Software.

- Ability to predict audience preferences with an editorial mindset.

- Project management skills and attention to detail.

- Ability to work flexibly in a team while also capable of working independently.

- Creative, proactive, highly disciplined, and able to manage time effectively.

- Good communication and writing skills in English is a bonus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KHÁM PHÁ TRẢI NGHIỆM TỔ ONG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Basic salary: 16-18 million VND

- Welfare, social insurance, and health insurance in accordance with regulations.

- Company benefits for sickness, bereavement, leave, maternity, etc.

- Training programs for staff.

- Young and collaborative work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KHÁM PHÁ TRẢI NGHIỆM TỔ ONG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin