Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Mức lương
30 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

What you will do:

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 4 years of experience as a Data Engineer
- You must be strong in Data structures
- You must be proficiency in SQL
- You must have knowledge and experienced in Data modeling, Data processing model like ETL and/or ELT
- You should be experienced in development and maintainance Data warehouse, Data lake and/or Data lakehouse
- You should be experienced in building Data pipelines, including data ingestion, data transformation, moving data between storages
- Experience in Data Mining projects is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance
- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
- Work from Monday to Friday with flexible working hours
- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company's regulations)
- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives
- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

