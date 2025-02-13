Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

What you will do:

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 4 years of experience as a Data Engineer

- You must be strong in Data structures

- You must be proficiency in SQL

- You must have knowledge and experienced in Data modeling, Data processing model like ETL and/or ELT

- You should be experienced in development and maintainance Data warehouse, Data lake and/or Data lakehouse

- You should be experienced in building Data pipelines, including data ingestion, data transformation, moving data between storages

- Experience in Data Mining projects is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance

- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)

- Work from Monday to Friday with flexible working hours

- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company's regulations)

- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives

- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

