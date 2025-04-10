Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/08/2025
Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE

Data Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE

Mức lương
22 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Tầng 15, tòa nhà Ngọc khánh plaza, số 1 Phạm Huy Thông, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình: Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 22 - 30 Triệu

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, build, and maintain scalable data architecture to support various data processing and analytical needs.
Develop and implement robust data pipelines to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into our data ecosystem.
Design and optimize data models and schemas to ensure efficient data storage and retrieval.
Work closely with data analysts and scientists to understand their requirements and provide them with the necessary infrastructure and tools for their work.
Implement best practices for data governance, security, and compliance to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of our data assets.
Evaluate and integrate new technologies and tools to enhance our data infrastructure and capabilities.

Với Mức Lương 22 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
3-4 years of experience in data engineering, preferably in a startup environment.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, SQL, and experience with data processing frameworks like Spark, Hadoop.
Strong understanding of database systems, data warehousing, and data modeling concepts.
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP and experience with relevant services like S3, Redshift, BigQuery, etc.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary for Position 3P: to 22M+ VND/month;
Bonus for Position 4:
End-of-year bonus (depending on the company's business performance at the time;
Benefits: Welfare package of 10,500,000 VND/year, Employee welfare policies;
10,500,000 VND/year
Performance bonuses for creativity, achievements, and other types of rewards;
Social Insurance and other regimes according to regulations;
Learning and development opportunities to enhance your skills and grow your career in the field of data engineering.
Participating in training courses according to your requirements;
Working in a professional, creative and open-minded environment with many job advancement opportunities;
Working time: from Monday to Friday and every other Saturday (8:30 AM - 5:30 PM daily).
Working place: 15th floor, Ngoc Khanh Plaza Building - No.1 Pham Huy Thong, Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE

Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 15, tòa nhà Ngọc Khánh plaza, Số 1 Phạm Huy Thông, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-engineer-thu-nhap-22-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job348458
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty cổ phần GIMO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần GIMO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Fetek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Fetek Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding
16 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRULY HEALTH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 26 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRULY HEALTH
16 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search's Client
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 33 - 38 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
33 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE
22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giải pháp AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giải pháp AT
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN 3T làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN 3T
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Horus Productions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Horus Productions
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cp Công nghệ và Truyền thông Dagoras làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cp Công nghệ và Truyền thông Dagoras
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 USD Navigos Search's Client
25 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search's Client
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD Navigos Search's Client
1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Jits Innovation Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Jits Innovation Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm