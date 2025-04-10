Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 22 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Tầng 15, tòa nhà Ngọc khánh plaza, số 1 Phạm Huy Thông, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình: Quận Ba Đình

Data Engineer

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, build, and maintain scalable data architecture to support various data processing and analytical needs.

Develop and implement robust data pipelines to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into our data ecosystem.

Design and optimize data models and schemas to ensure efficient data storage and retrieval.

Work closely with data analysts and scientists to understand their requirements and provide them with the necessary infrastructure and tools for their work.

Implement best practices for data governance, security, and compliance to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of our data assets.

Evaluate and integrate new technologies and tools to enhance our data infrastructure and capabilities.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

3-4 years of experience in data engineering, preferably in a startup environment.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, SQL, and experience with data processing frameworks like Spark, Hadoop.

Strong understanding of database systems, data warehousing, and data modeling concepts.

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP and experience with relevant services like S3, Redshift, BigQuery, etc.

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary for Position 3P: to 22M+ VND/month;

Bonus for Position 4:

End-of-year bonus (depending on the company's business performance at the time;

Benefits: Welfare package of 10,500,000 VND/year, Employee welfare policies;

10,500,000 VND/year

Performance bonuses for creativity, achievements, and other types of rewards;

Social Insurance and other regimes according to regulations;

Learning and development opportunities to enhance your skills and grow your career in the field of data engineering.

Participating in training courses according to your requirements;

Working in a professional, creative and open-minded environment with many job advancement opportunities;

Working time: from Monday to Friday and every other Saturday (8:30 AM - 5:30 PM daily).

Working place: 15th floor, Ngoc Khanh Plaza Building - No.1 Pham Huy Thong, Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

