Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD

Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/05/2025
Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC

Mức lương
Đến 2,400 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: tòa Tasco, HH02 Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 2,400 USD

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and design efficient data pipelines.
Develop and maintain ETL processes to ensure the smooth flow of data from various sources to the data platform.
Model and assemble large, complex data sets that meet business requirements.
Implement data quality checks and ensure data accuracy and integrity throughout the entire data lifecycle.
Assist in the integration of third-party APIs and data sources into the existing data infrastructure.
Contribute to the optimization and performance tuning of existing data pipelines.
Collaborate with senior data engineers to learn and implement best practices in data engineering.
Perform daily monitoring and handling data-related technical issues and data.
Enhance data services catalog and quality of data deliverables.
Effectively communicate the status, value, and importance of data.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Strong understanding of data engineering concepts and principles.
Preferred candidate who knows click house, snowflake datamart, DBT, airflow
Good at programming languages (Python, SQL, Scripts).
Understanding of cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure). Preferred Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Communication and teamwork abilities.
Understanding of version control systems (Git)
Flexibility, adaptability, and desire to learn new technologies.

Tại Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary in the market;
Performance bonus up to 1.5-4 salary months (depending on the actual business result) and annual holiday bonuses;
Social Insurance as labour law, health insurance for employees & family members (PTI)
Opportunity to work at a large corporation with a dynamic, developing environment and high talent density;
Opportunity to contribute to the development of society through creating an ecosystem of technology-leading products;
Opportunities for continuous advancement and development with an evaluation mechanism once a year and immediate recognition of contributions;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC

Công ty TNHH Thu phí tự động VETC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tasco building, số 2 Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

