Tuyển Data Engineer CJ OLIVENETWORKS VINA CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

CJ OLIVENETWORKS VINA CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CJ OLIVENETWORKS VINA CO., LTD

Mức lương
30 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: CJ Building, 2 Bis

- 4

- 6 Le Thanh Ton Str., Ben Nghe Ward, District. 1, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu

Data Integration: Build and maintain ETL pipelines to process data between AWS S3, PostgreSQL, Snowflake, and other systems.
Development & Maintenance: Write and optimize database queries, stored procedures, and scripts in SQL.
API Integration: Work with CRM platforms and APIs to process and deliver data for reporting and dashboards.
System Monitoring: Monitor daily workflows, troubleshoot issues, and ensure seamless data synchronization.
Collaboration: Work with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and implement scalable solutions.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience
Experience developing large-scale data processing pipelines and implementing ETL using modern tools & best practices.
Proficiency in SQL and database management (PostgreSQL, Oracle).
Hands-on experience with AWS services (S3, RDS), PostgreSQL, and Snowflake.
Proficient in programming language and scripting languages (Python, JavaScript).
Familiarity with CRM platforms and API integration.
Welcome experience in data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI).
Excellent written and verbal communication in English and presentation skills to effectively communicate information to all levels within the organization.

Tại CJ OLIVENETWORKS VINA CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working here
1. Salary and Benefit
Attractive salary and benefit. Competitive Basic Salary; 13th Salary; Lunch, Gasoline and Telephone allowance; Incentive Bonus and annual salary review.
Attractive salary and benefit.
Premium Healthcare for you, 100% covered by the company. Annual medical checking up to USD 5,000 per year.
Premium Healthcare
Full package: Full government social, health and unemployment insurance.
Full package
Extra bonus per personal event such as wedding, family’s funeral, birthday, newborn baby, etc.
Extra bonus
Paid leave. 12 days per year and 01 day for Company Foundation day, long service leave.
Paid leave
Discount 40% for CJ's brands: CGV Cinema, Tous Les Jours, CJ Food, Meet Master, CJ Market, etc.
Discount 40% for CJ's brands
2. Working Environment
Working time: Monday – Friday. We work 40 hours per week.
English working environment: Chance to work onsite abroad and work on challenging GDC projects. Work closely with both Vietnamese and Korean experts.
Internal English/ Korean Class: Fully sponsored by the Company after working time.
Company trip and team building, football club, dinner party every month. We love playing teamwork games.
Free snacks, drinks (tea, coffee, etc.).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CJ OLIVENETWORKS VINA CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CJ OLIVENETWORKS VINA CO., LTD

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC, District 1, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

