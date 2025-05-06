Tuyển Data Engineer Savills Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Create efficient ETL processes for data extraction, transformation, and loading.

• Ensure high-quality data by implementing validation checks and monitoring.

• Collaborate with data analysts to deploy semantic models into production.

• Optimize data pipelines for scalability and performance.

• Build solutions to monitor performance of the data pipelines deployed and take corrective measures when necessary.

• Work closely with software engineers, product managers, data analysts and data scientists.

• Communicate findings to technical and non-technical stakeholders through clear and compelling presentations and reports.

• Take part in innovation projects and collaborate closely with academic institutions.