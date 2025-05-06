Tuyển Data Engineer Savills Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Savills Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Savills Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Create efficient ETL processes for data extraction, transformation, and loading.
• Ensure high-quality data by implementing validation checks and monitoring.
• Collaborate with data analysts to deploy semantic models into production.
• Optimize data pipelines for scalability and performance.
• Build solutions to monitor performance of the data pipelines deployed and take corrective measures when necessary.
• Work closely with software engineers, product managers, data analysts and data scientists.
• Communicate findings to technical and non-technical stakeholders through clear and compelling presentations and reports.
• Take part in innovation projects and collaborate closely with academic institutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience: Minimum of 3 years in a data engineering role.
• Technical Skills:

o Proficiency in designing data pipelines and ETL tools (e.g., Azure Databricks or MS Fabric).
o Proficiency in Python or strong SQL knowledge for data manipulation and querying.
o Experience with Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Tại Savills Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Savills Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 81 - 85 Hàm Nghi, 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

