Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE JOB

Develop, implement, and maintain robust data pipelines using Azure tools, including Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, and Azure Data Factory.

Apply best practices in data engineering, including data partitioning, indexing, and scenario-based data loading.

Build and optimize data models and implement ETL processes to support scalable data warehouse solutions.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in Python, SQL, and/or Scala to address various data engineering tasks.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure data integration, transformation, and accessibility meet organizational needs.

Analyze and resolve technical issues related to data workflows and recommend process improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data engineering or a related field.

2+ years of hands-on experience in data engineering, especially with Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, and Azure Data Factory.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, SQL, and/or Scala.

Strong foundation in data engineering principles and best practices, including data loading, partitioning, and indexing in RDBMS environments.

Knowledge of data modeling, ETL processes, and data warehousing concepts.

Analytical mindset with excellent problem-solving skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

13th-month salary

14+ annual leaves per year

Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period

Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals

Annual company trips

Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)

International team with flexible working time + hybrid working

Tailor-made career path

Technical workshops and training courses

Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Equal Opportunity

Amaris Consulting is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to promoting diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, beliefs, age, marital status, disability, or other characteristics.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin