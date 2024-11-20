Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE JOB
Develop, implement, and maintain robust data pipelines using Azure tools, including Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, and Azure Data Factory.
Apply best practices in data engineering, including data partitioning, indexing, and scenario-based data loading.
Build and optimize data models and implement ETL processes to support scalable data warehouse solutions.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in Python, SQL, and/or Scala to address various data engineering tasks.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure data integration, transformation, and accessibility meet organizational needs.
Analyze and resolve technical issues related to data workflows and recommend process improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data engineering or a related field.
2+ years of hands-on experience in data engineering, especially with Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, and Azure Data Factory.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, SQL, and/or Scala.
Strong foundation in data engineering principles and best practices, including data loading, partitioning, and indexing in RDBMS environments.
Knowledge of data modeling, ETL processes, and data warehousing concepts.
Analytical mindset with excellent problem-solving skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
13th-month salary
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries
Equal Opportunity
Amaris Consulting is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to promoting diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, beliefs, age, marital status, disability, or other characteristics.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 15, tòa nhà Viettel, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

