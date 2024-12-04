Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/01/2025
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

Data Scientist

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with teams to conceptualize and implement new features.
Engage in data science projects, utilizing Python data science frameworks like Pandas, NumPy, or SciPy, Scikit-learn, Keras
Develop and apply optimization algorithms to enhance software performance and data processing.
Contribute to the design of scalable, efficient software systems.
Write clean, maintainable code and perform unit testing.
Implement robust security measures and data protection protocols.
Keep abreast of new trends and best practices in Python development, Django, data science, and optimization techniques.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
Fluent in written and oral English
Solid grasp of Python programming.
Basic knowledge of the Django framework is a bonus point
Understanding of ORM libraries.
Capability to integrate diverse data sources and databases.
Knowledge of Python’s threading limitations and multi-process architecture.
Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python.
Familiarity with code versioning tools like Git.

Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 40M
Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment works closely with international experts. Have the opportunity to join conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations
Opportunity to be onsite in the US
Company trip, Team Building

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

