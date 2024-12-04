Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate with teams to conceptualize and implement new features.
Engage in data science projects, utilizing Python data science frameworks like Pandas, NumPy, or SciPy, Scikit-learn, Keras
Develop and apply optimization algorithms to enhance software performance and data processing.
Contribute to the design of scalable, efficient software systems.
Write clean, maintainable code and perform unit testing.
Implement robust security measures and data protection protocols.
Keep abreast of new trends and best practices in Python development, Django, data science, and optimization techniques.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in written and oral English
Solid grasp of Python programming.
Basic knowledge of the Django framework is a bonus point
Understanding of ORM libraries.
Capability to integrate diverse data sources and databases.
Knowledge of Python’s threading limitations and multi-process architecture.
Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python.
Familiarity with code versioning tools like Git.
Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment works closely with international experts. Have the opportunity to join conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations
Opportunity to be onsite in the US
Company trip, Team Building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
