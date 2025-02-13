Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 35 Thái Phiên, Hải Châu, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Location: Vietnam (HN/DN)

Experience: 4+ years

YOU WILL GET THE CHANCE TO:

As a data scientist, you will be domain agnostic; hence, you'll be able to work in different domains like finance, pharmaceutical, media and entertainment, manufacturing, hospitality, and so on. You will get the exposure to the following:

Get an opportunity to work on different projects and deal with problems like anomaly detection, time series forecasting, building bots, classification, regression, clustering, recommendations A/B Testing, etc.

Contribute to innovative accelerators and develop tools, methodologies, and frameworks that can be used to accelerate the development of data science solutions.

Build and maintain machine learning pipelines that support model development, training, deployment, and monitoring, ensuring that they meet the highest standards for quality and reliability.

Hands-on experience on the Google Cloud platform which includes exposure to BigQuery, Vertex AI, Kubeflow, and Generative AI modules of GCP

Design and develop multiple POCs/POVs for existing customers or prospective leads. Preserving the knowledge through this research and innovation and utilizing it to enhance the overall capability of the Artificial Intelligence Studio.

Proactively interacts with the client and takes important technical decisions regarding design and architecture. Establish and maintain relationships with clients, acting as a trusted advisor and identifying opportunities for new or expanded business.

Agree on scope, priorities, and deadlines with the project managers.

Describe problems, provide solutions, and communicate clearly and accurately.

Assure the overall technical quality of the solution.

Estimate the time of development tasks and perform difficult/critical coding tasks.

Defining metrics and setting objectives in multiple complex tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT WILL HELP YOU SUCCEED?

A strong base in statistics along with machine learning is mandatory.

Strong experience in machine learning, computer vision, and Gen AI techniques.

You should be well-versed in techniques like Object Detection, Face recognition, and Object Tracking, which can help you improve your models.

Knowledge of the model life cycle to continuously improve the model after production deployment is essential.

Always staying relevant with the latest developments in the field of data science and advocating it to the other Data Scientists within the organization.

An expert professional with a lot of zeal to learn and explore new methodologies.

You must work in a collaborative environment and come up with innovative ideas to continuously improve the solutions/models.

Candidates must be willing to explore and research newer areas/technology/algorithms and look to continuously improve the models.

CORE TECHNICAL SKILLS

Linear Algebra, Statistics, and strong in Python

Exploratory Data Analysis and Data Visualization. This includes using statistical and visualization libraries like numpy, pandas scipy, matplotlib, or software like PowerBI, and Tableau. It is also good to have exposure to statistical analysis packages like SAS and SPSS

Must have expertise in Hypothesis testing or A/B Testing. Exposure to multi-arm bandit-based testing will be an added advantage.

Supervised and Unsupervised ML using statistical and deep learning techniques. Candidates should be familiar with parametric and non-parametric machine learning methods. They should be able to define a sensible evaluation metric for the machine learning models. Exposure to automated machine learning is an added advantage.

Exposure to advanced machine learning algorithms will be an added advantage. This can include reinforcement learning techniques, genetic algorithms, semi-supervised learning methods, etc.

Candidates should be able to extract data from multiple data sources. This includes, and is not limited to SQL, NoSQL, and Graph databases. Familiarity with SQL and No-SQL query languages is essential.

Data structures and algorithms including space and time complexity requirements.

Candidates are expected to have expertise in statistical methods including ANOVA multivariate regression, exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis, multidimensional scaling and cluster analysis.

Exposure to model deployment lifecycle. This includes exporting the model, using REST services to expose the model, defining KPI to continuously monitor model performance, model re-training, and transfer learning and basic knowledge of MLOps

Experience on GCP with exposure to Big Query, Vertex AI, Kubeflow, and Generative AI modules.

Should keep up to date with the latest trends including Generative AI

Tại Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work in Agile teams, enjoy good teamwork, and a professional environment.

Possibility to develop your career within an international company.

international company

We are a global company, with many offices and projects all over the world (opportunity to travel to other countries where there are Pentalog offices).

global company

travel

Professional roadmap, offered support, and onboard training.

Free technical learning courses, foreign language courses (English, French).

foreign language courses

Enjoy interesting activities: Coding challenges, PentaBar, Hackathon etc.

activities

100% of the salary is paid during the probation period.

100% of the salary is paid

Attractive salary and bonuses.

Social insurance payment is based on the full salary, allowing you to keep your full benefits.

full salary

full benefits

A premium healthcare package (Bao Viet 24/7 health insurance package + an annual health check-up).

premium healthcare package

annual health check-up

Flexible working hours, no fingerprint timekeeping.

Working days: 5 days/week: from Monday to Friday (We don't encourage overtime work!).

Monday to Friday

Paid annual leave: 26 days (11 holidays +15 vacation days).

26 days (11 holidays +15 vacation days).

Company equipment: devices and subscriptions used for work (Laptop, Case, Smartphone etc.).

(Laptop, Case, Smartphone

Enjoy bonding activities like team building, summer holiday, Christmas party, Happy hour etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Pentalog Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin