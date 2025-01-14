Tuyển Đầu bếp Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Researching documents on new technologies from the internet or university (in English) to find out the technical ideas which suitable with Hoya process. Preparing tool/ jig/ consumption..., making a plan on verifying test.

- Person in charge (PIC) of the technical process. Implement the process optimization, new ideas… to improve process and reach the company's target (productivity, cost, quality,...)

- Developing new technologies, new products based on company's roadmap. Giving out the new technical ideas for process.

- Co-operation with another Sections to verify new technical ideas, preparing technical document to transfer new technologies/ new products after verification.

- Supporting Production team, Process Engineer team at new technologies, new products to run at mass production smoothly

- Getting the request/ Project from Manager/ Leaders. Making plans, follow up, and report the progress to Leader

**** Benefits

+ The employees can go to work after passing the recruitment round

+ When entering to the company, the employees shall be signed the two-month probation contract with the company. If the employees pass the probation time, the employees shall be signed the first 12-months definite labor contract with the company.