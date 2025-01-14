Tuyển Đầu bếp Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đầu bếp Tại Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.
- Hưng Yên: Plot A9, Thang Long Industrial Park II, Lieu Xa Commune, Yen My District, Hung Yen, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Đầu bếp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Researching documents on new technologies from the internet or university (in English) to find out the technical ideas which suitable with Hoya process. Preparing tool/ jig/ consumption..., making a plan on verifying test.
- Person in charge (PIC) of the technical process. Implement the process optimization, new ideas… to improve process and reach the company's target (productivity, cost, quality,...)
- Developing new technologies, new products based on company's roadmap. Giving out the new technical ideas for process.
- Co-operation with another Sections to verify new technical ideas, preparing technical document to transfer new technologies/ new products after verification.
- Supporting Production team, Process Engineer team at new technologies, new products to run at mass production smoothly
- Getting the request/ Project from Manager/ Leaders. Making plans, follow up, and report the progress to Leader
**** Benefits
+ The employees can go to work after passing the recruitment round
+ When entering to the company, the employees shall be signed the two-month probation contract with the company. If the employees pass the probation time, the employees shall be signed the first 12-months definite labor contract with the company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI