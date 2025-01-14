Tuyển Đầu bếp Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Đầu bếp Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.

Đầu bếp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đầu bếp Tại Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Plot A9, Thang Long Industrial Park II, Lieu Xa Commune, Yen My District, Hung Yen, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Đầu bếp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Researching documents on new technologies from the internet or university (in English) to find out the technical ideas which suitable with Hoya process. Preparing tool/ jig/ consumption..., making a plan on verifying test.
- Person in charge (PIC) of the technical process. Implement the process optimization, new ideas… to improve process and reach the company's target (productivity, cost, quality,...)
- Developing new technologies, new products based on company's roadmap. Giving out the new technical ideas for process.
- Co-operation with another Sections to verify new technical ideas, preparing technical document to transfer new technologies/ new products after verification.
- Supporting Production team, Process Engineer team at new technologies, new products to run at mass production smoothly
- Getting the request/ Project from Manager/ Leaders. Making plans, follow up, and report the progress to Leader
**** Benefits
+ The employees can go to work after passing the recruitment round
+ When entering to the company, the employees shall be signed the two-month probation contract with the company. If the employees pass the probation time, the employees shall be signed the first 12-months definite labor contract with the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.

Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Plot A9, Thang Long Industrial Park II, Lieu Xa,Yen My, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dau-bep-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-hung-yen-job289127
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Đầu bếp LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD
LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Tuyển Đầu bếp HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Tuyển Đầu bếp CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Hạn nộp: 18/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Đầu bếp Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Tuyển Đầu bếp Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Tuyển Đầu bếp Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Tuyển Đầu bếp GOOD FOOD CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Starbucks Vietnam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Starbucks Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Starbucks Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH sản phẩm ISUN Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH sản phẩm ISUN Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH sản phẩm ISUN Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY LEE HING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY LEE HING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỆT MAY LEE HING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Đầu bếp LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD
LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Tuyển Đầu bếp HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Tuyển Đầu bếp CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Hạn nộp: 18/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Đầu bếp Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Tuyển Đầu bếp Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Tuyển Đầu bếp Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Tuyển Đầu bếp GOOD FOOD CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Starbucks Vietnam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Starbucks Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Starbucks Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Đầu bếp Công ty Cổ Phần evergreen Đầu Tư làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần evergreen Đầu Tư
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Đầu bếp Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hoya Memory Disk Technologies Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Đầu bếp Tập Đoàn Ecopark làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Đầu bếp Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
1,500 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Đầu bếp Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
2 - 4 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm