Tuyển Design Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/10/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 152 Dien Bien Phu street, Ward 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

M&E Design Manager is responsible for managing and overseeing M&E activities for the Jollibee Vietnam store system. The duties include designing, supervising and managing M&E works of the execution of new construction projects, and existing stores. The M&E Design Manager manages and optimizes human and financial resources, ensuring that M&E works are implemented efficiently and within budget.
KRA 1: Strategy development
Execute strategic M&E works planning for the expansion of Jollibee brand. Ensuring the M&E design for new stores and operation of existing stores is carried out in a safe, efficient, and cost-effective manner.
KRA 2: Strategy execution and team management
M&E design
M&E management
M&E Solutions and Management
Training work
Leads and manages the M&E team to ensure proper implementation, correct strategy, coordination to achieve goals, with the highest efficiency in M&E group activities.
Manage a series of activities of the M&E team to ensure output results meet targets associated with the Company‘s business results and strategies.
KRA 3: People management and compliance
Others
Performs other job or expertise related assignments in order to develop oneself and/or share one’s expertise resulting to support for operational efficiency.
Perform other tasks assigned by Superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education:
Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering.
2. Experience
A minimum of 10 years of experience in HVAC, Electrical, Sanitary, Plumbing, Fire Protection Design (Installation experience is an advantage). At least 3 years of working experience in the same role.
Experience in managing multiple projects simultaneously.
Understanding of M&E processes, regulations, and safety standards in the M&E industry.
3. Essential Traits
Solid understanding of technical principles and M&E processes.
Strong M&E design management skills, including planning, progress monitoring, and resource management.
Effective communication skills to interact with stakeholders, including 3rd party, staff, and senior management.
Ability to work under high pressure and solve problems flexibly and creatively. Attention to detail and effective time management skills.
Knowledge of hygiene and safety standards in the QSR industry, especially when applied to M&E design.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Very competitive salary, 13th month salary .
Young and dynamic environment.
Opportunity to work on important projects to develop yourself as an HRBP.
Professional training system to improve capacity.
Participate in full insurance regime according to the Law.
Provided with working tools.
Participate in extracurricular activities and teambuilding.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Jollibee Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16 Trương Định, P.6, Q.3, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

