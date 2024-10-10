Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/10/2024
Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Đa Kao, quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Graphic Designer to create dynamic & innovative visual design works that not only look clean and professional but also convey the message clearly.
(1) Understanding of Branding: Develop and maintain the brand’s visual identity. Strongly understanding of brand identity principles to ensure that all design outputs consistently reflect the client’s branding product or service. This includes strategic use of logos, color schemes and typography to create a cohesive and recognizable visual content.
(2) Digital Content Creation: Produce visual content works for website and application or other digital channels. This should not only capture user’s attention, but also can communicate our brand message clearly and effectively to enhance our target audience.
(3) Delivering visual solutions for digital media: Understand and apply the technical requirements of each project to ensure high-quality outputs that are suitable for digital consumption.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You will collaborate closely with UI/UX designer team, Software Engineers and other related members to create compelling visual elements for our project services and products.
● Typography and Color Theory: strongly understanding and apply the fundamentals of typography, color theory and layout to enhance visual clarity and professional digital work.
● Visual Storytelling: Requires the ability to express complex information and content meanings into clear, compelling visual designs. This role requires a strong ability to distill and convey messages through minimalist, clean, and professional visual storytelling.
● Communication Skills: Excellent communication and presentation skills are required to ensuring that ideas and concepts are clearly understood by both team members and clients.
● Project Management: Excellent organizational and time management skills are important to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines
● Proficiency in Design Software: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Lottie etc.) or similar design tools, enabling the production of high-quality graphic content. Knowledge of Figma is an advantage.
● Design Element: Using the Style Guide (Mood, Tone, Color, Typography, Iconography, Imagery, Patterns), design graphic like Feature Illustrations, Icons, Banners, Characters, and Motion Graphics to effectively convey design concepts, ensuring they are intuitive and user-friendly.
Your Skills and Experiences:
● At least 5 years of graphic design experience in dynamic environments. Previous work in technology or similar industries is highly valued.
● Expertise in leading graphic design software such as Figma, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, and Acrobat. Familiarity with UI/UX principles to enhance visual communication.
● Capable of creating realistic and detailed visual representations and 3D product mockups.
● Knowledge of the best case of UI/UX
● Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in the Graphic Design field.
● Strong team player with excellent time management and project management abilities. Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams to meet project goals.
● Ability to think creatively and problem solve when faced with new challenges.
● Experience in producing and applying animation effects to actual services
● Experience in creating GIFs using Adobe Photoshop and After Effects or creating JSON using Lottie.
● Experience in producing videos using Adobe After Effects and Premiere (a plus if possible)
● Language: English (fluent is a plus).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Very competitive salary 13th salary 12 annual leave + 3 extra sick leave days per year Join the dynamic, active, young, and friendly project team Only work from Mon-Fri (8:00 - 17:00), off Sat & Sun Have a stable career path Great allowance (Free Coffee and drinks / Free Parking / Birthday party, etc) Birthday gift with bonus Weekly Seminar Team building/ Year End Party Have an extra opportunity for working onsite in Korea Opportunity to work with Korean companies from Startups to Big companies Opportunity to challenge other business areas as a Global member with Americans. Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company.
Very competitive salary
13th salary
12 annual leave + 3 extra sick leave days per year
Join the dynamic, active, young, and friendly project team
Only work from Mon-Fri (8:00 - 17:00), off Sat & Sun
Have a stable career path
Great allowance (Free Coffee and drinks / Free Parking / Birthday party, etc)
Birthday gift with bonus
Weekly Seminar
Team building/ Year End Party
Have an extra opportunity for working onsite in Korea
Opportunity to work with Korean companies from Startups to Big companies
Opportunity to challenge other business areas as a Global member with Americans.
Chance to become the leader of a dynamic and growing company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 29A Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

