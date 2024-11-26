Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

We are seeking a skilled .NET Core Developer with a strong background in building data connections and integrations. You will work on the Smart Sales application, which connects to the Bank's internal systems and its database, ensuring seamless functionality for key modules used by SME sales roles. The ideal candidate will have experience in .NET Core programming, problem-solving, and effective communication to deliver robust and secure solutions.

Key Responsibilities

System Development and Integration

Develop and implement data connections for the Smart Sales application, ensuring seamless integration with the Bank's internal systems and database.

Code Optimization and Maintenance

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code using Microsoft .NET Core.

Optimize system performance and troubleshoot issues as they arise.

Ensure the security and reliability of application data connections.

Collaboration and Communication

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including database administrators, front-end developers, and business analysts, to deliver high-quality features.

Communicate technical concepts effectively to non-technical stakeholders.

Problem-Solving and Continuous Improvement

Analyze technical challenges and provide innovative solutions to enhance application functionality.

Stay updated with the latest developments in .NET Core and related technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in .NET Core development.

Strong knowledge of database integration and backend system connections.

Proficiency in building scalable and secure applications.

Excellent communication skills to work effectively in a team environment.

Problem-solving mindset to address complex technical challenges.

Experience working on fintech or sales-related applications.

Familiarity with Smart Sales modules, CIC tools, and SoftPOS systems is a plus.

ENGLISH IS NO NEED

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package

5working days per week (Monday-Friday)

Friendly, professional and open working environment

Priority will be given to early applicants, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.

