Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a skilled .NET Core Developer with a strong background in building data connections and integrations. You will work on the Smart Sales application, which connects to the Bank's internal systems and its database, ensuring seamless functionality for key modules used by SME sales roles. The ideal candidate will have experience in .NET Core programming, problem-solving, and effective communication to deliver robust and secure solutions.
Key Responsibilities
System Development and Integration
Develop and implement data connections for the Smart Sales application, ensuring seamless integration with the Bank's internal systems and database.
Customer Management: Track due/overdue payments for SME sales roles.
Customer Management
Services & Tools: Integrate CIC tools, early repayment functionality, and SoftPOS onboarding processes.
Services & Tools
Proposal Management: Develop lending proposal features for SME Block sales roles.
Proposal Management
Code Optimization and Maintenance
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code using Microsoft .NET Core.
Optimize system performance and troubleshoot issues as they arise.
Ensure the security and reliability of application data connections.
Collaboration and Communication
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including database administrators, front-end developers, and business analysts, to deliver high-quality features.
Communicate technical concepts effectively to non-technical stakeholders.
Problem-Solving and Continuous Improvement
Analyze technical challenges and provide innovative solutions to enhance application functionality.
Stay updated with the latest developments in .NET Core and related technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in .NET Core development.
Strong knowledge of database integration and backend system connections.
Proficiency in building scalable and secure applications.
Excellent communication skills to work effectively in a team environment.
Problem-solving mindset to address complex technical challenges.
Experience working on fintech or sales-related applications.
Familiarity with Smart Sales modules, CIC tools, and SoftPOS systems is a plus.
ENGLISH IS NO NEED

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package
5working days per week (Monday-Friday)
Friendly, professional and open working environment
Priority will be given to early applicants, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 50 Cửu Long, Phường 2, quận Tân Bình, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

