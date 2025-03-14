Tuyển DevOps Engineer Digibank Solutions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 USD

Job Overview

We are seeking a talented DevOps Engineer to join our growing team in Hanoi or Danang, Vietnam. In this role, you will administrate and operate mission-critical software systems that power our banking solutions, ensuring they are reliable, scalable, and secure. You’ll collaborate with our engineering teams to deploy, monitor, and optimize systems that millions of users—and some of Southeast Asia’s biggest banks—depend on. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and are passionate about building robust infrastructure, we want you on our team!

Key Responsibilities

● System Administration: Manage and maintain mission-critical software systems, ensuring high availability, performance, and security for our banking solutions.

● Deployment & Automation: Design and implement CI/CD pipelines to streamline deployment of applications across development, staging, and production environments.

● Monitoring & Optimization: Set up and manage monitoring tools to track system health, detect issues proactively, and optimize performance under high traffic loads.

● Cloud Infrastructure: Operate and enhance cloud-based infrastructure to support scalable, secure banking applications.

● Security Compliance: Collaborate with developers to ensure systems meet

