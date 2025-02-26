Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Mức lương
30 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu
Key Responsibilities
1. Kubernetes Cluster Management
2. Infrastructure Management
3. CI/CD Pipeline Automation
4. Monitoring, Logging, and Alerts
5. Security & Compliance
6. Disaster Recovery & Backup
7. Collaboration & Support
8. Continuous Improvement
Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience
Skills
Preferred Qualifications
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate);
- Work from Monday to Friday with flexible working 8 hours/day
- Compensation, pay a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance;
- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary);
- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company's regulations);
- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives;
- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
