Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 75 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO
Mức lương
50 - 75 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Vinaconex 3, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 50 - 75 Triệu
Hiring process
Với Mức Lương 50 - 75 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience:
Technical skills:
Soft skills:
Education:
Technical skills:
Soft skills:
Education:
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Gross salary: Up to $3000 (negotiable)
● Bonuses: 13th month bonus, token bonus, product launch bonus. More bonus
depending on annual revenue
● Probation 2 months with 100% salary.
● Work 40 hours/week, 2 WFH days per month
● Laptop and monitor provided
● Annual leave: 16 days, 01 day birthday leave and other leaves/public holidays in
accordance with the Labor Law of Vietnam.
● Annual medical check-up.
● Performance and salary review every 6 months.
● Work with a global team of world-class talents with experience in algorithm,
functional programming, DevOps, crypto and DeFi.
● Annual team-building abroad.
● Bonuses: 13th month bonus, token bonus, product launch bonus. More bonus
depending on annual revenue
● Probation 2 months with 100% salary.
● Work 40 hours/week, 2 WFH days per month
● Laptop and monitor provided
● Annual leave: 16 days, 01 day birthday leave and other leaves/public holidays in
accordance with the Labor Law of Vietnam.
● Annual medical check-up.
● Performance and salary review every 6 months.
● Work with a global team of world-class talents with experience in algorithm,
functional programming, DevOps, crypto and DeFi.
● Annual team-building abroad.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI