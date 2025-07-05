Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần đầu tư NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công ty cổ phần đầu tư NBG HIGHTECH
Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình 1, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu
Design, build, and maintain cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitLab CI, CircleCI).
Automate deployment and configuration processes.
Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues.
Manage and secure databases.
Collaborate with development and operations teams to improve workflows.
Research and implement the latest DevOps technologies.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2-3 years of experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar role.
Experience working with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP), experience working with MLOps is a plus.
Proficiency with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitLab CI, CircleCI).
Experience with configuration management tools (Ansible, Chef, Puppet).
Knowledge of containerization and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience working with monitoring and logging systems (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack).
Scripting skills (Bash, Python).
Strong problem-solving and communication skills.
High sense of responsibility and ability to work effectively in a team.
Tại Công ty cổ phần đầu tư NBG HIGHTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: upto 30M gross
13th-month salary bonus, seniority bonus, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing bonus
12 days of annual leave
Performance-based salary reviews in June and December
Holiday bonuses for events like April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, New Year’s Day, etc.
Birthday celebrations, holiday gifts for Lunar New Year, Women’s Day (March 8th, October 20th), Mid-Autumn Festival, Children’s Day (June 1st), and more
Free office tea, snacks, and coffee; parking fee support for employees
Equipment and tools provided to support employees in performing their work effectively
Participation in vibrant company activities: quarterly parties, annual trips, quarterly
Team Building/camping, year-end celebrations, and more
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần đầu tư NBG HIGHTECH
