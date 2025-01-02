Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 285 Hẻm 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12 (Quận 10), District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu
The position is to participate in the management of Cummins DKSH CRM Salesforce.com as well as supporting on related projects (Service/Quotation tool, etc) and support the implementation of new IT projects, promote the best practices and suggest process and functionalities enhancements to enhance Business efficiency and user adoption.
Geographic scope: Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar
Based in Vietnam
Business Intelligence and Project support: 60%
• Supports operational excellence and integration of existing projects (CRM/Service/Marketing automation), support new project integration
• Contribute to the testing and debugging of new software or enhancements to existing software
• Assist in the enforcement of project deadlines and schedules.
• Interact sessions with business users and development team.
• Suggest new features to existing software to support Business Efficiency and Users adoption
• Support User adoption and learning by developing new training materials
• Preparation and execution of the Monthly reporting
• Build relationships with key DKSH stakeholders.
• Perform other duties as assigned.
2. Data Management and End User support: 40%
Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
