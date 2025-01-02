Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

The position is to participate in the management of Cummins DKSH CRM Salesforce.com as well as supporting on related projects (Service/Quotation tool, etc) and support the implementation of new IT projects, promote the best practices and suggest process and functionalities enhancements to enhance Business efficiency and user adoption.

Geographic scope: Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar

Based in Vietnam

Business Intelligence and Project support: 60%

• Supports operational excellence and integration of existing projects (CRM/Service/Marketing automation), support new project integration

• Contribute to the testing and debugging of new software or enhancements to existing software

• Assist in the enforcement of project deadlines and schedules.

• Interact sessions with business users and development team.

• Suggest new features to existing software to support Business Efficiency and Users adoption

• Support User adoption and learning by developing new training materials

• Preparation and execution of the Monthly reporting

• Build relationships with key DKSH stakeholders.

• Perform other duties as assigned.

2. Data Management and End User support: 40%