Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD is seeking a dynamic Sales Executive to join our growing team. In this role, you'll be more than just a salesperson – you'll be a trusted advisor, helping our clients achieve their goals by offering tailored solutions. This is your chance to make a real impact and build a rewarding career.

Responsibilities:

- Acquire and develop new customers, while maintaining and expanding relationships with existing customers.

- Advise and provide optimal solutions for scrap supply to customers.

- Negotiate, sign contracts and monitor the contract execution process.

- Conduct market research, analyze competitors and propose effective business strategies.

- Report business results and contribute ideas to improve the sales process.

- Build rapport and establish long term relationships with customers