Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Viet Tower, No.1 Thai Ha Street, Dong Da Distict, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD is seeking a dynamic Sales Executive to join our growing team. In this role, you'll be more than just a salesperson – you'll be a trusted advisor, helping our clients achieve their goals by offering tailored solutions. This is your chance to make a real impact and build a rewarding career.
Responsibilities:
- Acquire and develop new customers, while maintaining and expanding relationships with existing customers.
- Advise and provide optimal solutions for scrap supply to customers.
- Negotiate, sign contracts and monitor the contract execution process.
- Conduct market research, analyze competitors and propose effective business strategies.
- Report business results and contribute ideas to improve the sales process.
- Build rapport and establish long term relationships with customers

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 1-3 years' quota carrying sales experience
• Experience and working knowledge of CRM systems
• Demonstrable track record of over-achieving quota
• Strong written and verbal communication skills

Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Viet Tower, Phố Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

