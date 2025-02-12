Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
- Hà Nội: Viet Tower, No.1 Thai Ha Street, Dong Da Distict, Ha Noi, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD is seeking a dynamic Sales Executive to join our growing team. In this role, you'll be more than just a salesperson – you'll be a trusted advisor, helping our clients achieve their goals by offering tailored solutions. This is your chance to make a real impact and build a rewarding career.
Responsibilities:
- Acquire and develop new customers, while maintaining and expanding relationships with existing customers.
- Advise and provide optimal solutions for scrap supply to customers.
- Negotiate, sign contracts and monitor the contract execution process.
- Conduct market research, analyze competitors and propose effective business strategies.
- Report business results and contribute ideas to improve the sales process.
- Build rapport and establish long term relationships with customers
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experience and working knowledge of CRM systems
• Demonstrable track record of over-achieving quota
• Strong written and verbal communication skills
Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
