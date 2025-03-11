Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tòa Nhà ASUVA - Số 6A - 8A TT Thanh Xuân Bắc, Phường Thanh Xuân Bắc, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành Phố Hà Nội., Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu

Market research, customer data analysis, and proposing digital marketing campaigns.

Manage and optimize the performance of activities across various channels (Facebook, Website, Email, E-commerce platforms, etc.).

Plan and implement advertising campaigns within the approved budget.

Monitor advertising channels and content to ensure compliance with standards.

Measure and analyze advertising campaigns to optimize content/design/costs and conversion rates.

Report on the performance metrics of channels and advertising campaigns.

Collaborate with relevant departments to optimize advertising channels and campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in a similar position.

Knowledge of Digital Marketing: Online advertising, social media, SEO, email marketing.

Proficiency in tools and platforms: Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, Google Marketing Platform.

Understanding of digital marketing strategies: User acquisition and retention, SEO, content, user experience, social media.

Knowledge of advertising metrics.

Proficient in data analysis and reporting.

Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working hours: 08:30 AM - 05:30 PM (Monday to Friday, with Work From Home on Saturdays).

Work environment: Dynamic workplace with friendly colleagues.

Salary increase: Periodic salary reviews.

Benefits upon becoming a full-time employee: Participation in Social Insurance (SI), Health Insurance (HI), Unemployment Insurance (UI), annual team-building activities, and regular health check-ups.

Bonuses: Birthday bonus, holiday bonuses (Tet, 20/10, 08/03, etc.), and performance-based bonuses (13th-month salary, etc.).

Training and development: Ongoing training and support to ensure employees meet company standards, regulations, and processes.

Reports: Daily/weekly/monthly reports as required by direct manager.Performance Marketing Executive

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.