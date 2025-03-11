Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5

Mức lương
10 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tòa Nhà ASUVA

- Số 6A

- 8A TT Thanh Xuân Bắc, Phường Thanh Xuân Bắc, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành Phố Hà Nội., Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu

Market research, customer data analysis, and proposing digital marketing campaigns.
Manage and optimize the performance of activities across various channels (Facebook, Website, Email, E-commerce platforms, etc.).
Plan and implement advertising campaigns within the approved budget.
Monitor advertising channels and content to ensure compliance with standards.
Measure and analyze advertising campaigns to optimize content/design/costs and conversion rates.
Report on the performance metrics of channels and advertising campaigns.
Collaborate with relevant departments to optimize advertising channels and campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in a similar position.
Knowledge of Digital Marketing: Online advertising, social media, SEO, email marketing.
Proficiency in tools and platforms: Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, Google Marketing Platform.
Understanding of digital marketing strategies: User acquisition and retention, SEO, content, user experience, social media.
Knowledge of advertising metrics.
Proficient in data analysis and reporting.
Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working hours: 08:30 AM - 05:30 PM (Monday to Friday, with Work From Home on Saturdays).
Work environment: Dynamic workplace with friendly colleagues.
Salary increase: Periodic salary reviews.
Benefits upon becoming a full-time employee: Participation in Social Insurance (SI), Health Insurance (HI), Unemployment Insurance (UI), annual team-building activities, and regular health check-ups.
Bonuses: Birthday bonus, holiday bonuses (Tet, 20/10, 08/03, etc.), and performance-based bonuses (13th-month salary, etc.).
Training and development: Ongoing training and support to ensure employees meet company standards, regulations, and processes.
Reports: Daily/weekly/monthly reports as required by direct manager.Performance Marketing Executive

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 38, Khu phố 1 , Phường An Khánh , Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-10-30-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job334478
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH tư vấn khoa học và Công nghệ SUTECH
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH tư vấn khoa học và Công nghệ SUTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH tư vấn khoa học và Công nghệ SUTECH
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITRUK
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH VITRUK làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VITRUK
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN THĂNG LONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN THĂNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN THĂNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Bắc Giang Ninh Bình Bắc Ninh Còn 107 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Revo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Revo
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Điện Tử Công Nghệ Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Điện Tử Công Nghệ Việt
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN DỊCH VỤ ĐÀO TẠO AUM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN DỊCH VỤ ĐÀO TẠO AUM VIỆT NAM
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Language Link Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD Language Link Vietnam
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Avada Group (Mageplaza) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Avada Group (Mageplaza)
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH thương mại Kata Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH thương mại Kata Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ ANH KOREA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ ANH KOREA
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH EQUARUS SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EQUARUS SOLUTIONS
11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH QUANG LINH GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUANG LINH GLOBAL
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ANT EDU
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH FILMCITI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FILMCITI VIỆT NAM
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINO VIỆT NAM
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing MISA Jointstock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD MISA Jointstock Company
800 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
2 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SEMPIRE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SEMPIRE VIỆT NAM
3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Công Nghệ Đại Cát Tường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Công Nghệ Đại Cát Tường
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nam Y Đường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nam Y Đường
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ÂM THANH ÁNH SÁNG NHẠC CỤ VICTORIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ÂM THANH ÁNH SÁNG NHẠC CỤ VICTORIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PETRO ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PETRO ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Công nghệ ISOFH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Công nghệ ISOFH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Language Link Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD Language Link Vietnam
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Gian VINA CO., LTD. (Korea Corporation) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Gian VINA CO., LTD. (Korea Corporation)
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH TS & I làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu Công Ty TNHH TS & I
17 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH 1986 Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH 1986 Việt Nam
Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG QUẢNG CÁO Ô TÔ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG QUẢNG CÁO Ô TÔ VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GLOBAL GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GLOBAL GLORY
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PANACEA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PANACEA VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm