Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
- Hà Nội:
- Tòa Nhà ASUVA
- Số 6A
- 8A TT Thanh Xuân Bắc, Phường Thanh Xuân Bắc, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành Phố Hà Nội., Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu
Market research, customer data analysis, and proposing digital marketing campaigns.
Manage and optimize the performance of activities across various channels (Facebook, Website, Email, E-commerce platforms, etc.).
Plan and implement advertising campaigns within the approved budget.
Monitor advertising channels and content to ensure compliance with standards.
Measure and analyze advertising campaigns to optimize content/design/costs and conversion rates.
Report on the performance metrics of channels and advertising campaigns.
Collaborate with relevant departments to optimize advertising channels and campaigns.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge of Digital Marketing: Online advertising, social media, SEO, email marketing.
Proficiency in tools and platforms: Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, Google Marketing Platform.
Understanding of digital marketing strategies: User acquisition and retention, SEO, content, user experience, social media.
Knowledge of advertising metrics.
Proficient in data analysis and reporting.
Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work environment: Dynamic workplace with friendly colleagues.
Salary increase: Periodic salary reviews.
Benefits upon becoming a full-time employee: Participation in Social Insurance (SI), Health Insurance (HI), Unemployment Insurance (UI), annual team-building activities, and regular health check-ups.
Bonuses: Birthday bonus, holiday bonuses (Tet, 20/10, 08/03, etc.), and performance-based bonuses (13th-month salary, etc.).
Training and development: Ongoing training and support to ensure employees meet company standards, regulations, and processes.
Reports: Daily/weekly/monthly reports as required by direct manager.Performance Marketing Executive
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI