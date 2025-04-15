Tuyển Digital Marketing MLC ITL Logistics Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại MLC ITL Logistics Co.,ltd
- Hà Nội: Unit 102, 1st Floor, Ocean Park Building, No.1 Dao Duy Anh St., Phuong Mai Ward, Dong Da Dist., Ha Noi City, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 7 - 20 Triệu
• Study, Search, Update of market intelligence, quotations, presentations, concepts, etc... to look for business opportunities
• Promoting and selling total logistics services of the company: international and domestic freight forwarding through air and sea, customs clearance, trucking, warehouse, and project cargo...
• Identify and approach potential clients/agents requiring import/export and transportation services via sea, land, custom brokerage, warehouse.
• Provide clients with information, advice, and tailored solutions to strengthen relationships and drive business growth
• Working closely with Carriers, Co-loaders to get the best rates
• Have meeting regularly with customers to understand business requirements and address those needs by all means
• Conduct sales planning and follow up in line with company sales targets, objectives and strategies
• Co-operation smoothly with other departments such as Operation, Customer service to adapt the customer’s requirement.
o Responding to all customer’s inquiries, complaints and feedback immediately.
Với Mức Lương 7 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MLC ITL Logistics Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MLC ITL Logistics Co.,ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
