Tuyển Digital Marketing MLC ITL Logistics Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu

• Study, Search, Update of market intelligence, quotations, presentations, concepts, etc... to look for business opportunities

• Promoting and selling total logistics services of the company: international and domestic freight forwarding through air and sea, customs clearance, trucking, warehouse, and project cargo...

• Identify and approach potential clients/agents requiring import/export and transportation services via sea, land, custom brokerage, warehouse.

• Provide clients with information, advice, and tailored solutions to strengthen relationships and drive business growth

• Working closely with Carriers, Co-loaders to get the best rates

• Have meeting regularly with customers to understand business requirements and address those needs by all means

• Conduct sales planning and follow up in line with company sales targets, objectives and strategies

• Co-operation smoothly with other departments such as Operation, Customer service to adapt the customer’s requirement.

o Responding to all customer’s inquiries, complaints and feedback immediately.