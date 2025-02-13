Tuyển Digital Marketing Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 18 L2

- 1 đường Tạo Lực 5, Khu công nghiệp Việt Nam

- Singapore II (Vsip II), Khu liên hợp Công nghiệp

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Summary
- Monitor Value added services (customs, trucking, others) activities to ensure that shipments are arranged and delivered on time.
- Well-coordinate with all related parties at different locations to ensure appropriate & timely actions.
- Manage service performance & KPIs; providing action plans for further improvement.
- Verify job costing, following-up BD & PO’s creation, and payment in timely manner.
Who We Are
Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.
At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning and we work hard to ensure that the people in our organization reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve.
With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.
Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Maersk Vietnam Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Sofic Tower, 10 Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Thành Phố Thủ Đức, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

