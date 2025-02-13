Tuyển Digital Marketing Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary

- Monitor Value added services (customs, trucking, others) activities to ensure that shipments are arranged and delivered on time.

- Well-coordinate with all related parties at different locations to ensure appropriate & timely actions.

- Manage service performance & KPIs; providing action plans for further improvement.

- Verify job costing, following-up BD & PO’s creation, and payment in timely manner.

Who We Are

Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.

At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning and we work hard to ensure that the people in our organization reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve.

With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.

Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.